Chiefs elevate Marcus Kemp for the second straight week

Ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs have opted to elevate wide receiver Marcus Kemp. It is the second straight week the Chiefs have opted to elevate the on-again, off-again Chief.

The 27-year-old Kemp appeared in his first game since 2021 against the San Francisco 49ers, a 44-23 win for the Chiefs. Kemp took six snaps on offense and had 21 special-teams snaps — good for 75% on special teams coordinator Dave Toub’s unit.

“Every once and a while, we’ll get Kemp up,” said Toub this week. “Kemp is obviously a good player... Last week (against the 49ers) he came up, and he was our best player point-production-wise, so any time we can get Kemp in the mix, it makes us better.”

Kemp recorded two tackles in the game against the 49ers. He will revert back to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Monday. Kansas City did not opt to elevate tight end Jordan Franks, meaning it will roster just two tight ends — Travis Kelce and Noah Gray — considering Jody Fortson has already been ruled out.