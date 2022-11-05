 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Let’s Argue: Skyy Moore isn’t in the dog house

Our Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

By Mark Gunnels
NFL: OCT 02 Chiefs at Buccaneers Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs trading for Kadarius Toney says nothing about Skyy Moore

I couldn’t agree with this tweet anymore.

However, some people on my Twitter timeline believe the Chiefs trading for Kadarius Toney is a sign rookie Skyy Moore is in the dog house.

One thing I should highlight is how many receivers the Chiefs have under contract after this season. Prior to the trade: only Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were under contract.

Now, with the addition of Toney, the team has another receiver in the fold after 2022. While I expect Toney to have a role in the offense this year, it’s safe to say general manager Brett Veach is looking at the bigger picture.

The Chiefs do not need Odell Beckham Jr.

This is true.

The Chiefs don’t need Odell Beckham Jr, but at the same time, they didn’t need Toney.

After all, the Chiefs are the No. 1 scoring offense in the league right now. Having said that, just because you don’t need something doesn’t mean you pass on an opportunity to improve your roster. If the price is right, I’m fully behind the Chiefs kicking the tires on Beckham.

Ignoring pass rush may have been right for the future but not 2023.

At first glance, this tweet may come off confusing.

But I understand the place it’s coming from. Could the Chiefs have surrendered a first-round pick to get a pass rusher?

Sure, but then they most likely would’ve had to work out an extension with that player — and what if that still doesn’t get you a Super Bowl this year?

Now you’re tied into another massive contract while losing draft capital. Staying put, the Chiefs still have the third-best odds to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs actually need a new running back, as well.

Before the Chiefs acquired Toney, I would’ve said wide receiver as the third largest position of need behind defensive end and offensive tackle.

This isn’t to say the Chiefs shouldn’t draft a receiver, but with Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones both hitting free agency, this team will have to reset the running back room — that is, unless rookie Isiah Pacheco breaks out in the second half.

