Chiefs vs. Titans Friday injury report: Ryan Tannehill will be a gametime decision

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week — including game designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jody Fortson TE Quad/Illness DNP DNP DNP OUT Prince Tega Wanogho OL Rib - FP FP - Jerick McKinnon RB Shoulder FP FP FP - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP FP FP - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP FP FP - Mike Danna DE Calf FP FP FP - Willie Gay LB Hamstring LP FP FP - Trent McDuffie CB Hamstring FP FP FP -

Titans

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Tory Carter FB Neck DNP DNP DNP OUT Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP QUEST Kevin Strong DL Ankle LP LP DNP QUEST Bud Dupree OLB Illness - - DNP QUEST Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LP DNP LP QUEST Ben Jones C NIR - - LP - Nate Davis G NIR - LP FP - Aaron Brewer OL Toe LP FP FP - Derrick Henry RB NIR/REST LP DNP FP - Teair Tart NT Hamstring - LP FP - Naquan Jones DT Illness DNP DNP FP - Sam Okuayinonu DL Knee LP FP FP - Rashad Weaver OLB Back FP FP FP -

Some notes

For the Chiefs, the only player with a game designation for Sunday is tight end Jody Fortson, who missed all of this week’s practices with a quad injury. He has been declared out for Sunday Night Football.

for Sunday Night Football. With Blake Bell still on injured reserve, the team now has only two tight ends available for Sunday’s contest: Travis Kelce and second-year player Noah Gray. It would not be a surprise for practice-squad tight end Jordan Franks to be elevated for the game.

As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday, he does not appear on the injury report because is not officially on the roster. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on his early progress here).

Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday, he does not appear on the injury report because is not officially on the roster. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on his early progress here). The rest of Kansas City’s injury report news is excellent. Every player who has been listed for receiving treatment this week has been a full participant in both of the last two practices.

in both of the last two practices. The news for the Titans is not so good. Two players have been listed out for the Week 9 contest in Kansas City: fullback Tory Carter (neck) and safety Amani Hooker (shoulder). Both missed all of this week’s practices. Andrew Adams will start in Hooker’s place.

for the Week 9 contest in Kansas City: fullback Tory Carter (neck) and safety Amani Hooker (shoulder). Both missed all of this week’s practices. Andrew Adams will start in Hooker’s place. Of greater concern to Tennessee fans, however, are the four players listed as questionable for the game: starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle).

for the game: starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle). After being held out of Thursday’s practice, Tannehill was limited on Friday. He is reported to be a gametime decision. If he doesn't play, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will get his second start.

on Friday. He is reported to be a gametime decision. If he doesn't play, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will get his second start. Simmons is a key part of the Titans’ strong defensive line. SBNation’s Titans site Music City Miracles expects Simmons to play — despite missing all three of this week’s practices. This is said to be a means of managing his playing time. As head coach Andy Reid might say, we’ll just have to see. It certainly seems that Simmons’ mouth is working just fine.

Dupree is another key player in the Titans’ defense. But having missed only Friday’s practice with an illness, it is likely he will suit up against the Chiefs.

On Friday, Strong did not participate in practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. That suggests that he might not play in Kansas City.

in practice after being on Wednesday and Thursday. That suggests that he might not play in Kansas City. As expected, running back Derrick Henry (NIR/rest) and defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness) both returned to full practice after being held out on Thursday. Nose tackle Teair Tart (hamstring) was limited on Thursday but practiced fully on Friday. None have an injury designation, so we should expect all of them to play against the Chiefs.

after being held out on Thursday. Nose tackle Teair Tart (hamstring) was limited on Thursday but practiced fully on Friday. None have an injury designation, so we should expect all of them to play against the Chiefs. Four players were downgraded to limited on Friday: center Ben Jones (no injury), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe), defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (knee) and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver (back). None carry an injury designation; all should be expected to play.

