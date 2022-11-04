Andy Reid had updates on Kadarius Toney, Trent McDuffie ahead of Titans matchup

Kansas City Chiefs fans will have their eyes on the statuses of two players in the hours before the Chiefs host the Tennesee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night: new wide receiver Kadarius Toney and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie.

As of Friday, it sounds like both are expected to play.

WR Kadarius Toney

The Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants during last week’s bye, and he’s had an opportunity to work with the team during all three practice days leading into Sunday night’s game.

On Friday, head coach Andy Reid revealed what he saw during those workouts.

“He’s done a good job,” said Reid. “I appreciate his effort and he’s a fast learner. We’ll see. We’ve got a couple [plays] in for him, but let’s just see, see what happens.”

Reid added that as of Friday, he would expect Toney to be active.

CB Trent McDuffie

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring during the team’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. McDuffie practice with the Chiefs the last two weeks before their bye week but did not play in games against the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

It sounds like that will change against the Titans.

“He looked good,” said Reid of McDuffie, “and right now (on Friday afternoon), that’s what we’re thinking. We’ll see.”