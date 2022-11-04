Chiefs release wide receiver, sign safety to practice squad

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs released a recently-signed wide receiver and signed a defensive back to their practice squad. Gone is Dazz Newsome — who had been signed earlier this week — and joining the team is safety Ugochukwu (Ugo) Amadi.

Measuring 5 feet 9 and 201 pounds, the 25-year-old Amadi played for the University of Oregon before he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 49 Seahawks games — starting 12 — over the next three seasons, accumulating 130 tackles (106 solo, six for loss), an interception, a pair of forced fumbles and 12 passes defensed.

In August, Seattle traded Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Less than ten days later, the Eagles traded Amadi (and a 2024 seventh-round pick) for the Tennessee Titans’ sixth-round pick in 2024.

Amadi appeared in just two Titans games this season. The team waived him on Monday. Kansas City may have signed him in order to learn what they could about Tennessee before Sunday’s game against them. But Amadi also has enough experience that getting information about an upcoming opponent might have simply been a bonus.

Kansas City currently has a full complement of 53 players on the active roster and 16 on the practice squad. We estimate that the team has $4.0 million in cap space.