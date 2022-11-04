In Week 9, Chiefs fans think Kadarius Toney will make an impact

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that fans believe the team’s new wide receiver Kadarius Toney will make an impact.

Chiefs fan confidence

Since the Chiefs didn’t play in Week 8, the slight dip in fan confidence is most likely because of some dissatisfaction with the moves the team executed at the trade deadline. While many fans had been clamoring for the team to make different trades, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of dissatisfaction with what the Chiefs actually did.

Kadarius Toney

Those moves included acquiring the former New York Giants wideout, who could contribute on both special teams and offense this season. Four in five Kansas City fans are confident he’ll make an impact.

Who will be gone in 2023?

Although they aren’t the only players identified as among those who will gone next season, they’re among the most frequently discussed. Among them, Chiefs fans think Mecole Hardman is the most likely casualty.

Bringing up the rear in the AFC West

What a difference eight weeks makes! As the season began, there were plenty of people who thought both the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders could challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West. It’s not over yet — Kansas City still has four division games left on its schedule — but Chiefs fans now think both teams have a good chance to finish last.

Trade deadline surprises

By a narrow margin, NFL fans from across the country were most surprised by the San Francisco 49ers trading with the Carolina Panthers for Christian McCaffrey.

Trade deadline winners

Almost half of NFL fans also thought that the 49ers scored big with their move to get the Panthers’ running back.

Trade deadline losers

The Green Bay Packers made no moves before the trade deadline — and it appears that most NFL fans think that was an error. There are Chiefs fans who think Kansas City should have done more — or made different moves — but from a national perspective, other teams are perceived to have made bigger mistakes.

Trade deadline impact

A majority of NFL fans think that when the season is over, we’ll look back and see that the midseason trades made a significant difference in how things went down.

