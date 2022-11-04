Madden Simulation: Can the Chiefs stop Derrick Henry?

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was efficient, tight end Travis Kelce stepped up in big moments, and the Chiefs’ defense was able to contain Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry...at least that is what happened inside the EA Universe.

The first quarter was all about the battle for field possession.

The Chiefs could drive down the field on their first drive, but ultimately, Mahomes threw an interception inside the red zone to cornerback Kristian Fulton. The Chiefs' defense was able to slow down the run-first offense of the Titans, as they forced three punts on three consecutive drives.

The majority of the game was also a battle for time of possession.

The Chiefs held the ball for nearly 10 minutes in the second quarter, allowing them to move methodically down the field. With the Titans off the field, Henry could not get going. The Chiefs held the ball five minutes longer than the Titans at the game’s end.

Mahomes was efficient all game, boasting an 82% completion percentage. Mahomes’ favorite target was Kelce, who had nine receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Kelce was a big factor on third down, as four catches were to get the first down.

The Chiefs' defense held Henry to 15 carries for 42 yards in the first half. The Titans' offense made it a point to feed Henry. The only problem is there were always two or three Chiefs players waiting for him not to cross the first-down line.

Final score: Chiefs 24, Titans 6

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 32/39, 349 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Ryan Tannehill 20/32, 186 yards, 2 INT

Derrick Henry 18 att, 86 yards, 6 rec, 49 yards

Jerick McKinnon 12 att, 50 yards

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7 att, 11 yards

Travis Kelce 9 rec, 96 yards, 2 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster 6 rec, 67 yards

Mecole Hardman 5 rec, 67 yards

Nick Bolton 11 total, 3 solo, 1 TFL

Willie Gay 9 total, 2 solo, 3 TFL, 1 INT

Kristian Fulton 10 total, 7 solo, 1 INT

In Week 10, the Chiefs are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars with a Noon kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium. Until then we will see how the matchup plays out in the EA Universe.