Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: KC lists 14 players on its report

On Sunday, Kansas City travels to Cincinnati for a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City is on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring DNP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring DNP - - -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Illness DNP - - -
Deon Bush S Elbow LP - - -
Trey Smith G Knee FP - - -
Joe Thuney G Ankle FP - - -
Lucas Niang OL Knee FP - - -
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Shoulder FP - - -
Justin Watson WR Knee FP - - -
Carlos Dunlap DE Foot FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP - - -
Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP - - -
Bryan Cook S Wrist FP - - -
Juan Thornhill S Calf FP - - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
La'el Collins OT Rest DNP - - -
Joe Mixon RB Concussion LP - - -
Ja'Marr Chase WR Hip LP - - -
D.J. Reader DT Ankle LP - - -
Josh Tupou DT Calf FP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs announced that running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) would all miss practice at Andy Reid’s first press conference of the week (more on that here).
  • Even with the extensive Chiefs injury report, Toney is likely the only player in real danger of missing the game.
  • It was a good sign that safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and starting left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were full participants to begin the week. Both players missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams but are tracking to make their return after a one-game absence.
  • Safety Deon Bush (elbow) was the only Chiefs player listed as a limited participant.
  • On the Bengals’ side, it’s all eyes on wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), who was limited as he looks to return against the Chiefs this week. Chase hasn’t played since Week 6 and could have perhaps played last week, but was held out as a precaution.
  • Starting running back Joe Mixon (concussion), who missed last game due to his concussion, was back on the field as a limited participant Wednesday. Defensive tackle DJ Reader (ankle), who recently made his return to the lineup for Cincinnati, was also limited to begin the week.

