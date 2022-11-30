Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: KC lists 14 players on its report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City is on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring DNP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring DNP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Illness DNP - - - Deon Bush S Elbow LP - - - Trey Smith G Knee FP - - - Joe Thuney G Ankle FP - - - Lucas Niang OL Knee FP - - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Shoulder FP - - - Justin Watson WR Knee FP - - - Carlos Dunlap DE Foot FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP - - - Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP - - - Bryan Cook S Wrist FP - - - Juan Thornhill S Calf FP - - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status La'el Collins OT Rest DNP - - - Joe Mixon RB Concussion LP - - - Ja'Marr Chase WR Hip LP - - - D.J. Reader DT Ankle LP - - - Josh Tupou DT Calf FP - - -

Some notes