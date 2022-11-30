Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: KC lists 14 players on its report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City is on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Carlos Dunlap
|DE
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Bengals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|La'el Collins
|OT
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Concussion
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Hip
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs announced that running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) would all miss practice at Andy Reid’s first press conference of the week (more on that here).
- Even with the extensive Chiefs injury report, Toney is likely the only player in real danger of missing the game.
- It was a good sign that safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and starting left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were full participants to begin the week. Both players missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams but are tracking to make their return after a one-game absence.
- Safety Deon Bush (elbow) was the only Chiefs player listed as a limited participant.
- On the Bengals’ side, it’s all eyes on wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), who was limited as he looks to return against the Chiefs this week. Chase hasn’t played since Week 6 and could have perhaps played last week, but was held out as a precaution.
- Starting running back Joe Mixon (concussion), who missed last game due to his concussion, was back on the field as a limited participant Wednesday. Defensive tackle DJ Reader (ankle), who recently made his return to the lineup for Cincinnati, was also limited to begin the week.
