Chiefs’ Andy Reid provides 3 injury updates ahead of matchup vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field on Wednesday to begin preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs travel to Cincinnati on Sunday for their Week 13 matchup set to begin at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

In his opening press conference of the week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted three players would not practice on Wednesday.

“As far as the injuries go, JuJu [Smith-Schuster is] sick,” said Reid. “He won’t be there. [Jerick] McKinnon has a hamstring strain. He won’t practice [Wednesday] and then [Kadarius] Toney is getting better but won’t practice [Wednesday].”

Smith-Schuster returned to the Chiefs’ lineup last Sunday against the Rams after missing the previous contest due to a concussion. Toney left the Chiefs’ Week 11 game due to a hamstring issue. He has not practiced since, with the team ruling him out before they took on the Rams. Reid described Toney as “day-to-day” when he spoke to the media on Monday.

McKinnon has spent time on the injury report for various reasons throughout the season but has still managed to appear in every game.

Some really high quality photos of Joe Thuney and Juan Thornhill back to practice pic.twitter.com/A1cZTLtFxD — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 30, 2022

On the bright side for the Chiefs, safety Juan Thornhill and left guard Joe Thuney — both of whom missed the last game with injuries — were spotted working in some capacity on Wednesday.

Kansas City’s official injury report will be released later Wednesday afternoon.