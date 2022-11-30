Rounding up the Chiefs’ 5 roster moves this week

The Kansas City Chiefs made several minor roster moves ahead of Week 13, as the team begins preparation for a marquee matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

At the beginning of the week, the Chiefs dipped their toes into AFC West waters, signing former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards (details on him here) and former Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (details on him here).

On Tuesday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs had added veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad.

Longtime former Ravens’ DT Brandon Williams, who had been waiting for the right opportunity like Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, is signing with the Chiefs practice squad with the idea of going to the active roster, per sources. Williams reunites with Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2022

Williams, 33, first entered the league as a third-round pick made by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. Williams spent nine seasons (2013-21) with the Ravens, compiling more than 300 tackles and 6.5 sacks. In 2021, Williams had 35 tackles (15 solo) in 13 appearances. Prior to a dip last year, Pro Football Focus had graded Williams as one of the more consistent run-stuffers in the game.

As Schefter noted, Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen is likely to have advocated for Williams, given their five seasons (2016-20) in Baltimore when Cullen was the Ravens’ defensive line coach.

With Edwards, Gordon and Williams signed, the Chiefs cut running back Wayne Gallman and center Austin Reiter to complete their 16-man practice squad. It would not be surprising to see Reiter back in the Chiefs’ practice squad mix at some point in the future, as he has shown a past willingness to stay in shape and work with the club when it comes to roster logistics.