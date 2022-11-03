Chiefs vs. Titans Thursday injury report: Ryan Tannehill misses practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jody Fortson TE Quad/Illness DNP DNP - - Prince Tega Wanogho OL Rib - FP - - Jerick McKinnon RB Shoulder FP FP - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP FP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP FP - - Mike Danna DE Calf FP FP - - Willie Gay LB Hamstring LP FP - - Trent McDuffie CB Hamstring FP FP - -

Titans

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Tory Carter FB Neck DNP DNP - - Derrick Henry RB Foot/Rest LP DNP - - Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LP DNP - - Jeffery Simmons NT Ankle DNP DNP - - Naquan Jones DT Illness DNP DNP - - Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP DNP - - Nate Davis G NIR - LP - - Teair Tart NT Hamstring - LP - - Kevin Strong DT Ankle LP LP - - Aaron Brewer G Toe LP FP - - Sam Okuayinonu DT Knee LP FP - - Rashad Weaver OLB Back FP FP - -

Some notes

The only change to the Chiefs’ injury report on Thursday was an upgrade: linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was a full participant after being limited at practice on Wednesday. Gay is now trending to play in his second straight game since his suspension on Sunday night.

Tight end Jody Fortson remained out of practice, as expected.

As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on his early progress here).

Thursday's injury headline for this game comes on the other side, with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) being downgraded to out of practice. If Tannehill cannot play, it would be rookie Malik Willis making his second consecutive start for Tennessee. Willis and the Titans beat the Texans 17-10 last week.

Running back Derrick Henry (foot/rest) was also downgraded to out of practice, but the term "rest" means he will more than likely be OK to play Sunday night.

Nose tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) missed their second straight practice on Thursday after suffering injuries in last week's game against the Houston Texans. Starting left guard Aaron Brewer (toe) was upgraded to a full participant.

