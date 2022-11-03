 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 9

The Chiefs play the Titans on Sunday — but the action opens with the Eagles and the Texans on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off with the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) on the road against the Houston Texans (1-5-1) on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 13.5 points.

These two squads could hardly be on more divergent paths. While it isn’t viewed as the league’s best team in many circles, Philadelphia is still the NFL’s only undefeated franchise. Meanwhile, the Texans are almost universally regarded as league’s worst team. Could this be a nationally-televised trap game? A win against Houston isn’t going to move the needle for Philadelphia — but the Texans could gain some respectability by pulling out a victory.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 69-50-3

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 92%
    Eagles
    (106 votes)
  • 7%
    Texans
    (9 votes)
115 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Total 69-50-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 61 30 0 0.6703
2 4 Nate Christensen 56 35 0 0.6154
3 5 Bryan Stewart 75 47 1 0.6138
4 6 Jared Sapp 73 49 1 0.5976
5 2 John Dixon 70 47 1 0.5975
6 3 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968
7 6 Stephen Serda 72 50 1 0.5894
8 14 Rocky Magaña 62 44 1 0.5841
9 11 Zach Gunter 53 38 0 0.5824
9 12 Ricko Mendoza 53 38 0 0.5824
11 9 Conner Helm 44 32 0 0.5789
12 10 Talon Graff 70 52 1 0.5732
13 6 Pete Sweeney 68 54 1 0.5569
13 13 Kramer Sansone 68 54 1 0.5569
15 18 Matt Stagner 62 58 1 0.5165
16 15 Maurice Elston 45 46 0 0.4945
17 16 Ron Kopp Jr. 59 62 1 0.4877
18 17 Price Carter 36 38 0 0.4865

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride