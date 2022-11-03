AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off with the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) on the road against the Houston Texans (1-5-1) on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 13.5 points.

These two squads could hardly be on more divergent paths. While it isn’t viewed as the league’s best team in many circles, Philadelphia is still the NFL’s only undefeated franchise. Meanwhile, the Texans are almost universally regarded as league’s worst team. Could this be a nationally-televised trap game? A win against Houston isn’t going to move the needle for Philadelphia — but the Texans could gain some respectability by pulling out a victory.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 69-50-3

Poll Which team wins Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1)? This poll is closed 92% Eagles (106 votes)

7% Texans (9 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now