Arrowheadlines: Chiefs graded an ‘A’ for performances so far

Kansas City Chiefs Record: 5-2 Grade: A The Chiefs are one of the three best teams in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes remains an elite quarterback without Tyreek Hill and Andy Reid is still one of the best play callers and play designers in the game. That wasn’t going to change as the offense keeps improving by the week (top scoring offense and second in yards per game). Kansas City’s glaring weakness is the pass defense, yet that will improve with Trent McDuffie returning soon. Fortunately the Chiefs have the offense to counter. The Chiefs need a more consistent pass rush, too. The Chiefs are a Super Bowl contender. But they might just have to go to Buffalo to get there.

But Carl Peterson, the man who signed Anders in 1991— and acquired many of the other Chiefs Hall of Famers, including Derrick Thomas, Will Shields, Tony Gonzalez and Priest Holmes — has not been inducted. “Carl certainly should be in the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Tim Grunhard, the most recent induction into the Chiefs Hall of Fame, exclusively shared. Peterson ran the Chiefs for 20 years — from 1989 to the end of the 2008 season. Under his leadership as general manager, president and CEO, Kansas City had only five losing seasons, a record of 176-141-1 and nine playoff seasons. That followed a run when the Chiefs went to the playoffs just once from 1972 to 1988.

Ben Baldwin lists third-down conversion as a “luck” stat. The reason? For the most part, that’s exactly what it is. One doesn’t have to look too far for examples. The Arizona Cardinals started 7-2 last season while posting league-best numbers on third downs on both offense and defense; when those numbers fell to middle of the pack late in the season, they faded to an 11-6 finish. Third downs, in other words, can be finicky. They can be random and prone to reverting to the norm in both directions. Unless, of course, you are dealing with the Chiefs and Mahomes. Baldwin, a contributor for The Athletic and a research economist for his full-time job, says 2022 has continued a trend that shows no signs of ceasing. “Most quarterbacks tend to regress on third downs from one season to the next,” Baldwin said, “but Mahomes appears to be impervious to this.”

Tannehill mentioned that his status for Sunday relies on pain management. The Titans could certainly use their starting quarterback against the Chiefs’ high-flying offense. They essentially didn’t feature a passing game with Willis under center last weekend. Starting safety Amani Hooker did not practice. Hooker departed last Sunday’s victory with a shoulder injury. His status is worth monitoring ahead of a Chiefs contest that will require the Titans’ secondary to play their best football. Andrew Adams would start in Hooker’s place. Jeffery Simmons didn’t practice with an ankle designation. Simmons has been banged up but isn’t likely to miss time. The Titans are managing his workload. Aaron Brewer (toe), Derrick Henry (foot), Sam Okuayinonu (knee) and Kevin Strong (ankle) are listed as limited participants. Rashad Weaver returned to practice in full after missing Sunday’s game with a back injury.

25. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State The Kansas City Chiefs emphasized their offensive line play after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive front completely ruined any and all attempts for Patrick Mahomes and Co. to generate offense during Super Bowl LV. The interior performed very well after adding Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. Offensive tackle has been more of a rollercoaster ride. Both left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and right tackle Andrew Wylie have been marginal at best and surrendered too much pressure. Neither is signed beyond this season. Brown, in particular, may not get the deal he hoped for prior to signing this year’s franchise tag. A reassessment of the position seems necessary, and another infusion of talent could be forthcoming. “Ohio State’s Dawand Jones is a mammoth of a man (6’8”, 359 pounds) with tantalizing upper body size and strength that would be a natural replacement for Orlando Brown Jr. if he were to walk in free agency next off-season,” Thorn said. “Jones has shown marked improvement this season compared to last by playing with more patience and body control to accentuate his size. “Jones is an overwhelming obstacle to work around in pass protection with notable technical improvements and a nasty streak to finish blocks consistently. Being able to play under renowned offensive line coach Andy Heck to foster his development while operating inside the ultra-friendly offensive line scheme of Andy Reid would be the ideal situation for Jones’ potential to be maximized.”

A statement from the team did not specify what those transactions might be, whether it was the sale of the team or they were pursuing minority investors. A Commanders spokesperson said the team was exploring all options. “The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the team said in the statement. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday that, “any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership (24 of 32 teams).”

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced on Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson. Robinson was shot twice on Aug. 28 as the victim in an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington D.C. Police announced Wednesday that a 17-year-old juvenile male (who was 16 at the time of the offense) was charged with assault with an intent to rob while armed (gun). Police said the case remains under investigation. A 2022 third-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama, Robinson was fortunate as the two bullets went through his knee and missed all the major parts (ligaments, tendons, bone) and did not create massive damage.

Keenan Allen has been struggling to return to top health

Keenan Allen says his hamstring got worse during the bye week when training.



He says next time he goes in a game it won’t be on a snap count, that it will be all or nothing, with his hamstring absolutely ready to go.



He said he felt great going into Week 7, but not 100%. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 2, 2022

Willie Gay Jr. compares Titans’ Derrick Henry to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

“He can’t run without his legs — but he’s not gonna let you just have his legs,” said Dunlap. Henry’s legs have churned early and often so far this season, leading the league in total carries (166) and ranking third in rushing yards (755) and rushing touchdowns (7). “Obviously, you acknowledge who he is and what his strengths and weaknesses are,” added Dunlap, “and then you put yourself in a position to get to 6-2. That’s what I put my mindset on.” Tennessee has proved to be a thorn in the side of the Reid/Mahomes-era Chiefs, besting KC in five of their last six matchups. Henry totaled 102 scrimmage yards and even threw a touchdown pass in the Titans’ 27-3 drubbing of the Chiefs in Week 7 of 2021. “If you stop him, you will win the game,” linebacker Willie Gay said of the two-time Pro Bowler. “Just respect him and do our job and build a wall up front. And if we do that, we like our chances.”

Creed Humphrey since start of last season



1,045 pass blocking snaps (4th most in NFL)

ONE sack allowed



That's what you call a building block @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/JLM6cbK5CP — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 2, 2022

