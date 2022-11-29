 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Broncos flexed out of Sunday Night Football in Week 14

The AFC West battle was moved out of the primetime slot in favor of Dolphins-Chargers.

By Ron Kopp Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the primetime NFL calendar this season, but apparently they’ve played their last standalone night game.

In Week 14, the Chiefs will travel to play the Denver Broncos for a 3:05 Arrowhead time kickoff — rather than the 7:20 kickoff on Sunday Night Football that was initially planned. The NFL elected to give the Miami Dolphins traveling to the Los Angeles Chargers the primetime spot instead.

The most likely reason for the action comes at the blame of Denver. The 3-8 Broncos have been woeful this season, especially on offense. They average 14.3 points per game, the lowest total in the NFL — and the lowest per-game average of any team since 2018.

Their defense has been one of the league’s best — that’s just how bad the offense led by quarterback Russell Wilson has been. Bad enough to take Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of primetime, not giving him another opportunity in the primetime slot this regular season.

The Dolphins and Chargers are both vying for a spot in the AFC playoffs, so a bigger spotlight on that contest makes sense as well.

