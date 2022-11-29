Chiefs face Bengals in Week 13 with 2 scores to settle

When they travel to Ohio to face the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, the 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs will be seeking payback for not just one but two bitter losses to the Bengals in January of 2022.

In both games, the Chiefs went into halftime holding an 11-point lead. Each time, Kansas City placekicker Harrison Butker tied the score late in the fourth quarter — only to watch Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson later kick the winning field goal.

In the first contest, the Bengals’ rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went on a rampage, collecting 266 receiving yards — setting a Kansas City franchise record for the most receiving yardage allowed to an opposing player — along with three touchdowns.

In the second matchup, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked four times. Two of those were on consecutive plays with less than 90 seconds remaining in regulation — after Mahomes had masterfully driven his team the length of the field to get inside the Bengals’ 10-yard line. Those sacks kept the Chiefs from winning their third consecutive AFC Championship with a 28-24 victory.

Instead, Butker’s last-second field goal sent the game into overtime. Kansas City won the coin toss, but Mahomes’ third pass in overtime was intercepted — and Cincinnati advanced to Super Bowl LVI with a 27-24 win.

With a victory this Sunday, the Chiefs will clinch their eighth consecutive playoff appearance while moving a step closer to their seventh-straight AFC West title and the AFC’s top seed. But perhaps more importantly, they’ll be able to put January of 2022 behind them.