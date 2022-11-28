Chiefs sign wide receiver Bryan Edwards to practice squad

Apparently, the reported signing of running back Melvin Gordon wasn’t enough for the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. The NFL transaction report on Monday revealed that the Chiefs also added wide receiver Bryan Edwards, recently released from the Atlanta Falcons’ active roster.

The 24-year old receiver appeared in seven games for the Falcons this season, playing up to 47% of their offensive snaps in their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, Edwards only recorded three catches for a total of 15 yards in his 91 total offensive snaps for Atlanta.

Edwards originally entered the league as a third-round pick, the 81st overall selection of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. The prospect from the University of South Carolina measured in at 6 feet 3 inches and 212 pounds at the NFL Combine. Edwards racked up 3,045 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns, playing 10 or more games in all four of his college seasons.

In Edwards’ rookie season, he only saw 15 targets in 12 games — playing 24% of the offense’s total snaps. He had a minor break out in his second season, hauling in 34 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns; that included an impressive play he made against the Chiefs.

In May of 2022, the Raiders traded Edwards and a seventh-round pick to the Falcons for a fifth-round selection — but Edwards never took off in Atlanta’s run-heavy scheme headed by quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The bigger-bodied, physical outside receiver has flashed on downfield throws and sideline catches. His lack of vertical speed won’t help him get behind a cornerback easily, but he may leap over the coverage defender to make a grab.

Edwards did not record a single snap on special teams for the Falcons. In fact, he has played six total special-teams snaps in his NFL career. His physical profile doesn’t fit many roles on the third unit.

To make room on the practice squad for Edwards, the Chiefs cut defensive end Azur Kamara, per the transaction report. Kamara has been on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad this season.