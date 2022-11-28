Report: Melvin Gordon signing with Chiefs’ practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs suddenly have another running back in the mix, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Former Los Angeles Chargers (and Denver Broncos) running back Melvin Gordon is signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad, per Pelissero.

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source.



Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/LBZ7cK2utG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

Gordon, 29, first entered the league as the No. 15 overall pick made by the Chargers back in the 2015 NFL Draft. Gordon was named to the 2016 and 2018 Pro Bowls — although his most productive season was in 2017, when he had 1,581 yards from scrimmage. Throughout the course of his career, Gordon has eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards in five separate seasons.

Wanting a new contract from the Chargers, Gordon held out of the first four games in 2019. He eventually landed with the Broncos on a two-year contract that offseason. Gordon accumulated more than 1,000 scrimmage yards for the Broncos in 2020 and 2021, respectively, but after 10 appearances (and five fumbles) in 2022, the team waived him. In three years with the Broncos, Gordon fumbled 12 times. Gordon went unclaimed.

It's worth pointing out that Gordon is more likely a direct backup to Jerick McKinnon's 3rd down / pass down role than he is a backup to what Pacheco/RoJo will be doing for this offense



Gordon's good in pass pro, and has always been a reliable pass catcher — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) November 28, 2022

The move makes sense for the Chiefs, who recently lost former starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire to injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. New starter Isiah Pacheco, third-down back Jerick McKinnon and backup Ronald Jones remain on the 53-man roster, but Gordon joins Wayne Gallman and Jerrion Ealy on the practice squad.

This season, Gordon has 90 rushes for 318 yards (3.5 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns, as well as 25 receptions for 233 yards. The Chiefs still have two games left against the Broncos — in Weeks 14 and 17.