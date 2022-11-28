Andy Reid roundup: four takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media over a Zoom conference call on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s 26-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Listen to the full presser above or by clicking here.

In his opening statement, Reid reiterated that the Chiefs came out of the game healthy. Reid appreciated the players’ performance coming off an emotional win against the Los Angeles Chargers, adding that they powered through Thanksgiving week to largely still perform at a high level. Reid added the Chiefs had been working on the plan for the Cincinnati Bengals — their Week 13 opponent — since early Monday morning.

Reid then took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

Reid provided an update on wide receiver Kadarius Toney, describing him as “day to day.”

The Kansas City wide receiver missed the win against the Rams as he nursed a hamstring injury.

“He’s working hard at getting back,” said Reid of Toney, who had issues with his hamstring when he was still a member of the New York Giants. “We are being cautious with it, and we’ll see how he does this week as we go forward with it, but we’re going to try not to bring him back and then have any setbacks after that. We don’t want to go through that, so we’ll see. We’ll just see how it goes.”

The Chiefs would like their dynamic receiver to be available for the stretch run and playoffs.

“It’s probably, I’d tell you, day-to-day — and we’ll just see where he’s at.”

Reid detailed what he saw in the debut of running back Ronald Jones.

With running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve due to his high ankle sprain, veteran Ronald Jones was active for his first Chiefs game.

Jones finished with four carries for 12 yards — and a 22-yard reception.

“I thought he ran hard,” said Reid. “I think he had a lot of energy going — and everything was fast, it looked like to him. But he was productive. He had some good strong runs. He caught the ball well when he had the opportunity to do that and had a big gain there. I thought for the first time coming in, I thought he did well.”

The Chiefs are continuing to lean into rookie Isiah Pacheco — who had 23 touches in the game — as their starter.

Reid tried to explain what went wrong in the red zone.

The Chiefs were just 1-of-6 in the red zone on the day — though it is important to note that at the time of the final trip, the game was in hand, and Kansas City was trying to run out the clock.

Still, the red-zone problems did not go unnoticed by Reid.

“We needed to run it better and more accurate,” said the head coach. “We had some issues there we’ve got to take care of — whether it’s the play or call at that time or the actual blocking part of it. We’ve got to tighten that up because the defense that they were playing, they’re giving you that opportunity to do that.”

Reid discussed the Chiefs’ plans at punt returner after rookie Skyy Moore muffed his third straight punt.

More on that here.