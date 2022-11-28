Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones triggered a million-dollar incentive with his 10th sack of the year

The latest

Chris Jones has earned every penny

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday’s games | NFL.com

Chiefs rookies contribute across the board. The magic of Kansas City’s six straight division titles obviously starts with Mahomes, whose 38 games with 300-plus passing yards are now the most by any player in his first seven NFL seasons, but another key element is continuing to hit on draft picks. The Chiefs’ two first-round defenders both showed up on the stat sheet today. Cornerback Trent McDuffie had two pass deflections, and defensive end George Karlaftis helped set the tone with the defense’s first sack. On offense, No. 54 overall pick Skyy Moore ingratiated himself a little bit more in Andy Reid’s game plan by leading the team with five receptions, which he turned into 36 yards. The wideout might be playing himself out of a special teams job — he recorded his third muff of 2022 — but he’s playing himself into the offense. Running back Isiah Pacheco was the biggest rookie contributor of them all. He carried the ball 22 times for 69 yards, including being trusted on 10 of Kansas City’s last 11 plays to salt away Los Angeles. It must be a bitter pill for the now 3-8 Rams after forgoing the chance to build through the draft in recent years.

NFL Week 12 grades: Eagles earn an ‘A-’ for Sunday night win; Tom Brady’s Buccaneers get a ‘D’ for OT loss | CBS Sports

B - Chiefs The result of this game was never in doubt and that’s because the Chiefs defense absolutely dominated the Rams. The Chiefs held the Rams to just 198 yards of total offense, which is the fewest they’ve surrendered in a game since 2013. The defense also forced two turnovers while sacking Bryce Perkins three times. The Chiefs (9-2) were somewhat sloppy with the ball in this game — Patrick Mahomes threw an interception and they lost a muffed punt — but the good news for Kansas City is that you can play sloppy football against these Rams and still win handily.

NFL Week 12 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game | ESPN

Should the Chiefs continue to use the three-player running back rotation for the rest of season? Yes. The Chiefs received meaningful contributions from Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones against Los Angeles in their first game without the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Getting solid play from all three backs hasn’t happened much this season. The Chiefs should move forward with the strong running from Pacheco and Jones and the pass-catching from McKinnon, even after Edwards-Helaire returns. — Adam Teicher

The Kansas City Chiefs And Nick Bolton Are Finally Intercepting Passes | Forbes

Nick Bolton sealed Sunday’s 26-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams with an interception and the second-year tackling machine also closed the previous Sunday’s victory against the Los Angeles Chargers with one. “We had a couple ones early in the year that we just dropped,” Bolton said. “So we kind of made a focus on that.” Bolton deflected praise toward 6-6, 285-pound defensive end Carlos Dunlap for tipping the pass that resulted in Sunday’s game-sealing interception, saying Dunlap deserved 75% of the credit. “Our d-line did a hell of a job again today,” Bolton said.

Trust tiers for the eight NFL division leaders entering Week 13: A lot for Chiefs; none for Bucs | NFL.com

A LOT Kansas City Chiefs AFC WEST · 9-2 Remember all the talk coming into the season about how the Chiefs offense would miss Tyreek Hill and not be as explosive or efficient? Yeah, me neither. Truth is, the Chiefs offense has not missed a beat. Kansas City has scored 30 or more five times, and 41 or more three times. Patrick Mahomes, the front-runner for MVP, looks as good as he has at any point in his career. His average of 8.1 yards per pass attempt through Sunday is nearly a full yard more than his mark in the category last season, and his 29 touchdown passes have him on a pace that would fall just a bit short of his career high of 50. Outside of Philadelphia, no team has been as consistent from Week 1 to now. Like every team, the Chiefs have had one inexplicable loss, in their case at Indianapolis in Week 3; but at 9-2 they are in a great position to have the AFC playoffs run through Arrowhead Stadium, where they are 6-1 over the past three postseasons.

Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts set an Eagles franchise record | Bleeding Green Nation (Eagles SB Nation site)

Sunday night’s Eagles-Packers primetime matchup turned out to be a record-setting outing for Jalen Hurts, who surpassed Michael Vick’s previously held record (130 yards) for rushing yards by a QB. Hurts’ 145 rushing yards by the end of the third quarter was more than enough to take the top spot, but he kept going and finished the game with 157 rushing yards. In addition to the franchise record, Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 125+ pass yards and 125+ rush yards in one half, and the first QB since at least 1950 to have 150+ pass yards and 150+ rush yards and multiple passing TDs in a single game.

Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens’ late-game issues? Washington in playoffs? | CBS Sports

The Jets should stick with Mike White the rest of the way Overreaction or reality: Reality White did more than enough to win the starting quarterback job for the rest of the season, finishing 22 of 28 for 315 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (149.3 rating) in a blowout win over the Bears. Even if Chicago’s defense is ranked 27th in the NFL in points allowed, it was eighth in the league against the pass — and White threw for more than 300 yards. White threw for 235 yards in the first half, the most first-half passing yards by a Jets quarterback in a game since 2006. He completed passes to 10 different receivers and threw two touchdown passes to Garrett Wilson (whose only touchdown catches this year are from quarterbacks not named Zach Wilson). The Jets’ passing game works more efficiently with White in there. He has to remain the starting quarterback during this run to the playoffs.

Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off plane heading from Miami to Los Angeles | Turf Show Times (Los Angeles Rams SB Nation site)

A statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department said: “The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused.” Beckham did get off of the plane once officers arrived. Police said the airplane was evacuated and that Beckham ultimately got off the plane when asked by officers. Beckham responded with a statement from his attorney that said, “Earlier today, Odell Beckham Jr. boarded a morning flight in Miami without any problems. The flight was delayed after boarding and prior to take off. Mr. Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head which is his normal practice for long flights. He was awaken and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he didn’t put on his seatbelt when asked...The overzealous flight attendant insisted on removing everyone from the plane instead of simply allowing Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight. At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative...The incident was unnecessary. Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight. If they could wake him pop with the flight returned to the game, then they could have done the same thing to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”

Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell screams at quarterback Russell Wilson | Mile High Report (Denver Broncos SB Nation site)

In the fourth quarter, as the Denver Broncos were trailing the Carolina Panthers by multiple scores, defensive tackle Mike Purcell was shown screaming at quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos ended up losing the game by the score of 23-10 and falling to an abysmal 3-8 record under Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. Are we starting to see frustrations starting to boil over?

Denver D appears to be rightfully getting pissed at Russell Wilson after another inept offensive performance:pic.twitter.com/6BzaUI36FJ — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 27, 2022

The Broncos’ defense has been playing their asses off all season and is a big reason why this team even has three wins currently. However, with the offense being inept as they come, their efforts have all been for nothing really. In this one, where the Broncos’ offense once again looked terrible, it appears the defense has finally snapped. With all that said, this was not the defense’s best game of the season, but still, the frustrations are understandable.

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs caps 300-yard game with walk-off TD in OT | ESPN

And after he aggravated it late in regulation on the Lumen Field artificial turf — “It doesn’t give,” he said — the Raiders’ coaching staff wanted to sit him for the remainder of the game. “I kind of convinced them I could go,” Jacobs said. “And, you know, the biggest play of the game happened after that.” Jacobs burst through a big hole on the right side of the line and was gone, untouched, for a walk-off 86-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 20 seconds to play in the extra period to give the Raiders a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks. As such, Jacobs finished with franchise single-game records for all-purpose yards (303) and rushing (229). He also became just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to finish with at least 300 all-purpose yards and two TDs in a game, joining Stephone Paige (1985), Priest Holmes (2002) and Adrian Peterson (2007).

7 winners and 2 losers from the Chiefs’ win over the Rams

Winners Wide receiver Skyy Moore: With another six targets, Moore was able to haul in five catches — but the box score doesn’t do him justice. The 36 yards he gained don’t tell the full story: Moore converted key third downs with some really solid catches. The Chiefs had several interesting play designs featuring the rookie on a variety of different looks — including a failed trick play in the red zone where he threw back to Mahomes. He’ll kick himself for the one he didn’t bring in — because even though it was low and away, he had a chance at the ball. Moore is continuing to gain quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ trust — and looks like he’ll continue to be a part of the offense. Losers Punt returner Skyy Moore: It’s gone beyond the typical rookie struggles — and beyond the point where a coach should want to give a guy another shot to build his confidence. After Moore’s third muffed punt of the season, the shots should be over for now. Justin Watson stepped in and fielded the rest of the punts. There was even a funny moment where he celebrated a fair catch, getting applause from the crowd. It’s clear that Kansas City fans are over Moore as a punt returner — but is special teams coordinator Dave Toub?

