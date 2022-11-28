 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

9 things overheard as the Chiefs defeated the Rams

If you listened carefully during Sunday afternoon’s game, you might have heard some of these things.

Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 26-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to go 9-2 on the season. Here are some of the things you might have overheard during the victory.

  1. Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Chargers, Rams. Any other California teams that wanna get their butts kicked?”
  2. “For the record, the hardest hit the Rams delivered all afternoon was to their own coach.”
  3. “Wait, an NFL coach got hit in the face by his own player? And you’re telling me it wasn’t Josh McDaniels?”
  4. “The Rams have collapsed so spectacularly, it makes me wonder if Elon Musk bought the team.”
  5. “Ha ha! The Chiefs fell right into our trap! They stopped us on third down, allowing us to bring on the punting unit!”
  6. “Skyy Moore muffs a punt — then a fake punt turns out disastrously. Apparently, we’re reenacting the Colts game.”
  7. “I know he hasn’t played in 14 years, but should we give Dante Hall a call?”
  8. “The Rams have a lot of holes to fill when they get a draft pick in 2029.”
  9. “Bryce Perkins had 13 completions for 100 yards. That’s good enough to get $240 million from the Denver Broncos!”

