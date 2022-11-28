9 things overheard as the Chiefs defeated the Rams

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 26-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to go 9-2 on the season. Here are some of the things you might have overheard during the victory.
- “Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Chargers, Rams. Any other California teams that wanna get their butts kicked?”
- “For the record, the hardest hit the Rams delivered all afternoon was to their own coach.”
- “Wait, an NFL coach got hit in the face by his own player? And you’re telling me it wasn’t Josh McDaniels?”
- “The Rams have collapsed so spectacularly, it makes me wonder if Elon Musk bought the team.”
- “Ha ha! The Chiefs fell right into our trap! They stopped us on third down, allowing us to bring on the punting unit!”
- “Skyy Moore muffs a punt — then a fake punt turns out disastrously. Apparently, we’re reenacting the Colts game.”
- “I know he hasn’t played in 14 years, but should we give Dante Hall a call?”
- “The Rams have a lot of holes to fill when they get a draft pick in 2029.”
- “Bryce Perkins had 13 completions for 100 yards. That’s good enough to get $240 million from the Denver Broncos!”
