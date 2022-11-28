AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 12

Two teams coming off disappointing home losses meet in Thanksgiving weekend’s final primetime matchup: the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

Following a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers stand 3-7. They have now committed to first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,426 yards in six starts — but has thrown just three touchdowns against eight interceptions.

The Colts are 4-6-1 after a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. This will be their third game under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. After former coach Frank Reich had started second-year signal caller Sam Ehlinger for two games — both of them losses — Saturday went back to veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who is 1-1 since his return. In his 15th NFL season, Ryan has completed 69.2% of his passes for 2,443 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Colts are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 104-71-3

Poll Which team wins Steelers (3-7) at Colts (4-6-1)? Steelers

Colts vote view results 40% Steelers (39 votes)

59% Colts (57 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

