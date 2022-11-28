AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 12

Two teams coming off disappointing home losses meet in Thanksgiving weekend’s final primetime matchup: the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.
Following a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers stand 3-7. They have now committed to first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,426 yards in six starts — but has thrown just three touchdowns against eight interceptions.
The Colts are 4-6-1 after a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. This will be their third game under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. After former coach Frank Reich had started second-year signal caller Sam Ehlinger for two games — both of them losses — Saturday went back to veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who is 1-1 since his return. In his 15th NFL season, Ryan has completed 69.2% of his passes for 2,443 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Colts are favored by 2.5 points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 104-71-3
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (3-7) at Colts (4-6-1)?
-
40%
Steelers
-
59%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (5-6) at Commanders (6-5)?
This poll is closed
-
14%
Falcons
-
85%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Bears (3-8) at Jets (6-4)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Bears
-
77%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (6-4) at Titans (7-3)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Bengals
-
77%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (3-7) at Panthers (3-8)?
This poll is closed
-
46%
Broncos
-
53%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (1-8-1) at Dolphins (7-3)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Texans
-
95%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (7-3) at Jaguars (3-7)?
This poll is closed
-
79%
Ravens
-
20%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (5-5) at Browns (3-7)?
This poll is closed
-
69%
Buccaneers
-
30%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (3-7) at Seahawks (6-4)?
This poll is closed
-
11%
Raiders
-
88%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (5-5) at Cardinals (4-7)?
This poll is closed
-
69%
Chargers
-
30%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Saints (4-7) at 49ers (6-4)?
This poll is closed
-
5%
Saints
-
94%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Packers (4-7) at Eagles (9-1)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Packers
-
77%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Bills (7-3) at Lions (4-6)?
This poll is closed
-
61%
Bills
-
38%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3)?
This poll is closed
-
26%
Giants
-
73%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Vikings (8-2)?
This poll is closed
-
27%
Patriots
-
72%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Rams (3-7) at Chiefs (8-2)?
This poll is closed
-
43%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
45%
Chiefs in a easy win (8-13 points)
-
8%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
1%
Rams in a close game
-
0%
Rams in an easy win
-
0%
Rams in a blowout
