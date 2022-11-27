Chiefs open as 3-point favorites over Bengals in Week 13

This Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 13 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a three-point favorite in the rematch of last season’s AFC Championship, which the Chiefs lost 27-24 in overtime to end their season. It’s not the only recent score to be settled, either. Kansas City also lost to Cincinnati 34-31 in the final seconds of 2021’s Week 17 road matchup.

In Week 12, the Chiefs opened as 14-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams, winning that game 26-10 at Arrowhead to extend their season record to 9-2 — which puts them on top of both the AFC West and the entire conference. The Bengals are now 7-4, which puts them just behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. After opening as 1.5-point favorites over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, the Bengals emerged with a 20-16 win.