Andy Reid provides brief Chiefs injury update following win over Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a 26-10 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. It was not the Chiefs’ cleanest victory (more on that here), but they got the job done — and most importantly, head coach Andy Reid did not have many injuries to report after the game.

“(Safety) Deon Bush was the only thing who had anything,” said Reid. “He hurt his elbow, and he should be fine but it was hurting.”

Cornerback L’Jaruis Sneed left midway through the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but he was able to pass the tests and return, recording seven tackles and a key interception.

“38 comes back in and has a huge pick for us to kind of end things for us,” said Reid of Sneed.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to the lineup against the Rams after missing a game due to a concussion.

“I thought he did a good job,” said Reid of Smith-Schuster, who had three catches for 38 yards. “We didn’t get him the ball enough in the first half — and that’s my responsibility to do that — but in the second half, he started off nice with some big plays for us.”

Smith-Schuster’s snaps appeared to be limited since it was unclear if he would play when the Chiefs began their preparation on Monday.

“We were trying to rotate all the guys in as we went,” said Reid. “JuJu was part of that. We weren’t sure earlier in the week where he was going to be at, so the other guys had some numbers called there.”

Starting safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) missed the game due to injury, but they could be available to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. The Chiefs will provide more information in their first injury report for the coming week on Wednesday afternoon.