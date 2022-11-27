AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Rams

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kecle Chiefs tie history, Chiefs defense was dominant, and Skyy Moore found his spot on the team as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Rams 26-10.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tied Len Dawson and Otis Taylor for all-time touchdowns between a quarterback and tight end in franchise history. Kelce finished with 57 yards and a touchdown — and this dynamic duo is on pace to shatter the record.

That TD connection between QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce is the 46th TD between the two. That ties Len Dawson and Otis Taylor (46) for the most TD connections between any QB and pass catcher in franchise history. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) November 27, 2022

The defensive line was creating push and was getting in the face of third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins. Chris Jones recorded a sack — as did George Karlafits.

Skyy Moore lost punt return duties to Justin Watson after muffing yet another punt. But Moore quickly forgot it — and was a lot of fun to watch on offense as he caught five passes for 36 yards while showing signs of explosiveness.

