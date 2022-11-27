Chiefs-Rams: Ronald Jones, Lucas Niang and Chris Lammons will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will not dress for the game. Neither will safety Juan Thornhill (calf) or left guard Joe Thuney (ankle). But cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) will suit up to play — as will running back Ronald Jones and tackle Lucas Niang.

Here are our inactives for #LARvsKC:

QB Shane Buechele

WR Kadarius Toney

S Juan Thornhill

DE Joshua Kaindoh

G Joe Thuney

T Geron Christian

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 27, 2022

In Friday’s final injury report, Toney had already been declared out for the matchup. Thornhill, Thuney and Lammons had been listed as questionable.

Now that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list, Jones will now be active for the first time this season. Niang will also appear in his first 2022 game, having just been activated from the team’s Reserve/PUP list. Also active for the first time this season: rookie tackle Darian Kinnard.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad wideout Cornell Powell and safety Zayne Anderson to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active against Los Angeles.

The Rams have also released their list of inactives. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion/neck), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (knee) will not play. Neither will tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) or wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle). But center Matt Skura (knee) and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) will play.

Here are the Rams’ inactives for today’s game:



WR Allen Robinson

QB Matthew Stafford

LB Travin Howard

C Brian Allen

OT Ty Nsekhe — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 27, 2022

Stafford, Howard and defensive tackle Robinson were declared out in the final injury report. (On Saturday, the Rams placed the defensive tackle on their Reserve/Injured list). Nsekhe, Skura, Higbee and wide receiver Robinson were listed as questionable.

We spent much of the week wondering if Los Angeles would be without backup quarterback John Wolford (neck). But he was a full participant in both Thursday and Friday’s practices — and will be active against the Chiefs. While most expect third-stringer Bryce Perkins will start in Stafford’s place, Wolford could end up getting the nod.

Los Angeles has elevated tight end Roger Carter and guard Jeremiah Kolone from their practice squad for the matchup. Both will dress on Sunday.