Early games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 Arrowhead Time this afternoon. Until then, there are seven NFL games to track.
- Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-3) (CBS, locally on KCTV/5)
- Chicago Bears (3-8) at New York Jets (6-4) (FOX, locally on WDAF/4)
- Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Washington Commanders (6-5)
- Denver Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8)
- Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Cleveland Browns (3-7)
Let’s talk about the early games!
