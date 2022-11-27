Rams vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 12, the Kansas City Chiefs play the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

In Week 11, the Chiefs — now 8-2 for the season, leading both the AFC West and the AFC — finished their season sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, winning 30-27. The 3-7 Rams are coming off a 27-20 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

When the NFL schedule was first announced, this matchup had been among the most anticipated games of the season. But now, the Rams are likely to be the first reigning champions since the 2017 Denver Broncos to miss the playoffs.

These two teams last met in Week 11’s Monday Night Football in 2018, turning in the third-highest-scoring game in league history. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 54-51 as quarterback Patrick Mahomes became only the second NFL quarterback to throw six touchdowns and three interceptions in a single game — repeating a feat previously accomplished only by the late Hall-of-Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson in 1964.

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be back in the lineup after missing the Chargers game in the league’s concussion protocol. Special-teams ace Chris Lammons, however, remains in the protocol and is listed as questionable. So is safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) — but wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has also been declared out. Earlier this week, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) joined wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been placed on IR and quarterback Matt Stafford has been declared out. Backup quarterback John Wolford missed the Saints game with a neck injury, so it has been possible that third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins would start the game. Wolford, however, practiced fully on Friday and is expected to be available. The Rams have refused to say which of them will start against the Chiefs.

Rams center Brian Allen (thumb), defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (knee) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) have also been declared out. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), starting left tackle Ty Nsekhe and wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) have all been listed as questionable for the game.

Nuts and bolts

Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 27, 2022

3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 27, 2022 Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy and 44, winds NW at 9 mph

Mostly cloudy and 44, winds NW at 9 mph Matchup history: 7-5 Chiefs (regular season)

7-5 Chiefs (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -15.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -15.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Adrian Hill (29), umpire Roy Ellison (81), down judge David Oliver (24), line judge Kevin Codey (16), field judge Mearl Robinson (31), side judge Jim Quirk (5), back judge Keith Ferguson (61), replay official Roddy Ames and replay assistant Joe Wollan

