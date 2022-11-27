 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Rams in Week 12.

By John Dixon
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 12, the Kansas City Chiefs play the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

In Week 11, the Chiefs — now 8-2 for the season, leading both the AFC West and the AFC — finished their season sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, winning 30-27. The 3-7 Rams are coming off a 27-20 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

When the NFL schedule was first announced, this matchup had been among the most anticipated games of the season. But now, the Rams are likely to be the first reigning champions since the 2017 Denver Broncos to miss the playoffs.

These two teams last met in Week 11’s Monday Night Football in 2018, turning in the third-highest-scoring game in league history. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 54-51 as quarterback Patrick Mahomes became only the second NFL quarterback to throw six touchdowns and three interceptions in a single game — repeating a feat previously accomplished only by the late Hall-of-Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson in 1964.

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be back in the lineup after missing the Chargers game in the league’s concussion protocol. Special-teams ace Chris Lammons, however, remains in the protocol and is listed as questionable. So is safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) — but wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has also been declared out. Earlier this week, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) joined wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been placed on IR and quarterback Matt Stafford has been declared out. Backup quarterback John Wolford missed the Saints game with a neck injury, so it has been possible that third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins would start the game. Wolford, however, practiced fully on Friday and is expected to be available. The Rams have refused to say which of them will start against the Chiefs.

Rams center Brian Allen (thumb), defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (knee) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) have also been declared out. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), starting left tackle Ty Nsekhe and wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) have all been listed as questionable for the game.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 27, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy and 44, winds NW at 9 mph
  • Matchup history: 7-5 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -15.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Adrian Hill (29), umpire Roy Ellison (81), down judge David Oliver (24), line judge Kevin Codey (16), field judge Mearl Robinson (31), side judge Jim Quirk (5), back judge Keith Ferguson (61), replay official Roddy Ames and replay assistant Joe Wollan
  • Pageantry: Colors: American Indian Veterans of Kansas City. National Anthem: “The Voice” Season 15 winner Kennedy Holmes. Flyover: four T-38 Talons from the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base, Enid Oklahoma. Drum Deck Honoree: Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton. Spirit Leader: Patti DiPardo Livergood.

What you need to know in the stadium

  • Parking lots open: 11 a.m.
  • Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.
  • Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
  • Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
  • Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
  • COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.

2022 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 11		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 Won
44-21
Wk
2		 Thu
Sep 15		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-24
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 25		 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis		 Lost
20-17
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 2		 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium
Tampa		 Won
41-31
Wk
5		 Mon
Oct 10		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
30-29
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 16		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
24-20
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 23		 @49ers Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA		 Won
44-23
Wk
8		 Bye - - -
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 6		 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
20-17
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 13		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-17
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 20		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 Won
30-27
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 27		 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 pm
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 4		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 11		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
15		 Sun
Dec 18		 @Texans NRG Stadium
Houston		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
16		 Sat
Dec 24		 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
12:00 pm
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 1		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
18		 Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 TBA
TBA

