Chiefs make 2 roster moves in advance of Sunday’s Rams game

According to Satrurday’s NFL transactions report, the Kansas City Chiefs have made two roster moves in advance of their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

With recently signed wide receiver Kadarius Toney already declared out for the game, Kansas City has elevated 2021 fifth-round wideout Cornell Powell from the practice squad to the active roster. Powell spent all of last season on the practice squad — but a week ago, he appeared in his first NFL game, seeing one offensive snap (and 52% of the special-teams snaps) in the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Juan Thornhill is questionable for Sunday’s game with a calf injury. While rookie safety Bryan Cook is likely to take most of Thornhill’s load on defense, the Chiefs also want some depth available — so practice-squad safety Zayne Anderson has also been elevated to the roster. Last season, the 2021 undrafted free agent appeared in four Chiefs games after being activated to the roster in mid-December — and was elevated for the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. To this point, he has been used exclusively on special teams.

As elevated players, both Powell and Anderson will return to Kansas City’s practice squad after the game. Each can now be elevated to the roster once more during the 2022 regular season.