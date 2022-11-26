On Thanksgiving Day, Week 12 of the NFL season kicked off with three games: the Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 28-25, the Dallas Cowboys knocked off the New York Giants 28-20 and the Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots 33-26.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-7). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on FOX (locally on WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 15.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Denver Broncos (3-7) are on the road to play the Carolina Panthers (3-8) during Sunday’s early games, while the late games will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) in the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5).
Sunday afternoon’s early games will feature a big AFC matchup — the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (7-3) (on CBS, locally on KCTV/5) — along with the Chicago Bears (3-8) on the road against the New York Jets (6-4) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4). Then the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will be in Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7), the Miami Dolphins (7-3) will play host to the Houston Texans (1-8-1), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Browns (3-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will travel to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Commanders (6-5).
There’s one other late-afternoon game: the New Orleans Saints (4-7) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (6-4).
Then Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) hosting the Green Bay Packers (4-7) on NBC’s Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 96-67-3
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (5-6) at Commanders (6-5)?
This poll is closed
-
14%
Falcons
-
85%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Bears (3-8) at Jets (6-4)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Bears
-
77%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (6-4) at Titans (7-3)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Bengals
-
77%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (3-7) at Panthers (3-8)?
This poll is closed
-
46%
Broncos
-
53%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (1-8-1) at Dolphins (7-3)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Texans
-
95%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (7-3) at Jaguars (3-7)?
This poll is closed
-
79%
Ravens
-
20%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (5-5) at Browns (3-7)?
This poll is closed
-
69%
Buccaneers
-
30%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (3-7) at Seahawks (6-4)?
This poll is closed
-
11%
Raiders
-
88%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (5-5) at Cardinals (4-7)?
This poll is closed
-
69%
Chargers
-
30%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Saints (4-7) at 49ers (6-4)?
-
5%
Saints
-
94%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Packers (4-7) at Eagles (9-1)?
-
22%
Packers
-
77%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Bills (7-3) at Lions (4-6)?
This poll is closed
-
61%
Bills
-
38%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3)?
This poll is closed
-
26%
Giants
-
73%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Vikings (8-2)?
This poll is closed
-
27%
Patriots
-
72%
Vikings
