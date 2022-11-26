On Thanksgiving Day, Week 12 of the NFL season kicked off with three games: the Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 28-25, the Dallas Cowboys knocked off the New York Giants 28-20 and the Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots 33-26.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-7). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on FOX (locally on WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 15.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Denver Broncos (3-7) are on the road to play the Carolina Panthers (3-8) during Sunday’s early games, while the late games will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) in the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5).

Sunday afternoon’s early games will feature a big AFC matchup — the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (7-3) (on CBS, locally on KCTV/5) — along with the Chicago Bears (3-8) on the road against the New York Jets (6-4) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4). Then the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will be in Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7), the Miami Dolphins (7-3) will play host to the Houston Texans (1-8-1), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Browns (3-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will travel to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Commanders (6-5).

There’s one other late-afternoon game: the New Orleans Saints (4-7) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (6-4).

Then Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) hosting the Green Bay Packers (4-7) on NBC’s Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 96-67-3

