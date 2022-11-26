 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff preview and predictions for Sunday’s Week 12 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Rams, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

On Thanksgiving Day, Week 12 of the NFL season kicked off with three games: the Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 28-25, the Dallas Cowboys knocked off the New York Giants 28-20 and the Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots 33-26.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-7). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on FOX (locally on WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 15.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Denver Broncos (3-7) are on the road to play the Carolina Panthers (3-8) during Sunday’s early games, while the late games will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) in the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5).

Sunday afternoon’s early games will feature a big AFC matchup — the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (7-3) (on CBS, locally on KCTV/5) — along with the Chicago Bears (3-8) on the road against the New York Jets (6-4) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4). Then the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will be in Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7), the Miami Dolphins (7-3) will play host to the Houston Texans (1-8-1), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Browns (3-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will travel to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Commanders (6-5).

There’s one other late-afternoon game: the New Orleans Saints (4-7) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (6-4).

Then Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) hosting the Green Bay Packers (4-7) on NBC’s Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

READER RECORD: 96-67-3

READER RECORD: 96-67-3

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (5-6) at Commanders (6-5)?

view results
  • 0%
    Falcons
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (3-8) at Jets (6-4)?

view results
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (6-4) at Titans (7-3)?

view results
  • 0%
    Bengals
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Titans
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (3-7) at Panthers (3-8)?

view results
  • 0%
    Broncos
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Panthers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (1-8-1) at Dolphins (7-3)?

view results
  • 0%
    Texans
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dolphins
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (7-3) at Jaguars (3-7)?

view results
  • 0%
    Ravens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jaguars
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (5-5) at Browns (3-7)?

view results
  • 0%
    Buccaneers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Browns
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (3-7) at Seahawks (6-4)?

view results
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seahawks
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (5-5) at Cardinals (4-7)?

view results
  • 0%
    Chargers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cardinals
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (4-7) at 49ers (6-4)?

view results
  • 0%
    Saints
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    49ers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (4-7) at Eagles (9-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Packers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Eagles
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (7-3) at Lions (4-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 61%
    Bills
    (262 votes)
  • 38%
    Lions
    (164 votes)
426 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Giants
    (115 votes)
  • 73%
    Cowboys
    (317 votes)
432 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Vikings (8-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 27%
    Patriots
    (122 votes)
  • 72%
    Vikings
    (323 votes)
445 votes total Vote Now

