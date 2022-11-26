Let’s Argue: The Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing is not working

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Odell Beckham Jr. is not a fit for the Chiefs

OBJ not a fit for Chiefs. Wouldn't contribute for weeks and take plays from guys who will stick around. — Brian (@BA_in_SC) November 25, 2022

I have some pushback for this tweet.

First of all — it’s an unfair assumption that Beckham wouldn’t contribute for weeks. It feels like Kadarius Toney just got here, and he’s already heavily involved in the offense.

And considering Beckham is 30, I would imagine he’s able to pick up things rather quickly.

Now, on the back end of the tweet, who’s to say JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t land to the highest bidder? Having said that, I do believe Smith-Schuster loves it here, but that’s something still to be determined.

Also, Beckham has mentioned how he’s ready to settle down and call a place home.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not as advertised

MVS signing was a blunder. Currently #5 receiver — Aaron Jones (@badjuju2022) November 25, 2022

The fifth wide receiver is a major stretch considering Valdes-Scantling is second amongst on the team in receptions, targets and yards — not including Travis Kelce.

Yes, I understand things are different with Toney in the picture, but he’s only played in two games at this point. With seven games to go, Valdes-Scantling is on pace to have career highs in receptions and receiving yards.

He’s been a fine addition.

Wear white-on-white uniforms at Arrowhead!

The Chiefs’ white on white uniforms should be worn at home again, real soon. — Brandon Peoples (@brandon_peeps) November 25, 2022

Listen — I was at the Chargers game in Los Angeles.

And I must say — the white-on-white uniforms are so clean. It’s hard to explain, but there’s just something about them. The best word to describe them is classy.

Bring back Dirty Dan

We need Dan Sorensen back — SirKrispy (@krispy_waffles) November 25, 2022

I wasn’t going to do this one at first because I thought it was a troll tweet (and it still might be) but to be fair, starting safety Juan Thornhill is hurt right now.

There’s no clear timetable on when he’ll return — but it’s probably safe to assume he won’t play this Sunday since he didn’t practice. However, I think the Chiefs like rookie Bryan Cook

Also, Sorensen is still a member of the New Orleans Saints — let’s hope it stays that way.