Let’s Argue: The Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing is not working

Our Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

By Mark Gunnels
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Odell Beckham Jr. is not a fit for the Chiefs

I have some pushback for this tweet.

First of all — it’s an unfair assumption that Beckham wouldn’t contribute for weeks. It feels like Kadarius Toney just got here, and he’s already heavily involved in the offense.

And considering Beckham is 30, I would imagine he’s able to pick up things rather quickly.

Now, on the back end of the tweet, who’s to say JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t land to the highest bidder? Having said that, I do believe Smith-Schuster loves it here, but that’s something still to be determined.

Also, Beckham has mentioned how he’s ready to settle down and call a place home.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not as advertised

The fifth wide receiver is a major stretch considering Valdes-Scantling is second amongst on the team in receptions, targets and yards — not including Travis Kelce.

Yes, I understand things are different with Toney in the picture, but he’s only played in two games at this point. With seven games to go, Valdes-Scantling is on pace to have career highs in receptions and receiving yards.

He’s been a fine addition.

Wear white-on-white uniforms at Arrowhead!

Listen — I was at the Chargers game in Los Angeles.

And I must say — the white-on-white uniforms are so clean. It’s hard to explain, but there’s just something about them. The best word to describe them is classy.

Bring back Dirty Dan

I wasn’t going to do this one at first because I thought it was a troll tweet (and it still might be) but to be fair, starting safety Juan Thornhill is hurt right now.

There’s no clear timetable on when he’ll return — but it’s probably safe to assume he won’t play this Sunday since he didn’t practice. However, I think the Chiefs like rookie Bryan Cook

Also, Sorensen is still a member of the New Orleans Saints — let’s hope it stays that way.

