Chiefs-Rams: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. What Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use for this game?

This game is the hardest challenge presented to me since I began preparing these articles. None of the lineups make any sense to me — just because the Rams are awful. They sold their soul for a Super Bowl ring — and now, the buyer wants retribution. This week is really weird. Matthew Stafford is out. His replacement could be Bryce Perkins. Cooper Kupp is on injured. Darrell Henderson was released. Someone tell me: what weapons do the Rams have now?

Anyway... this is the lineup that I like best.

Showdown Lineup Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Travis Kelce $17,700 23.5 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,400 28.7 Flex JuJu Smith-Schuster $8,200 13.8 Flex Cam Akers $7,000 4.1 Flex Ben Skowronek $3,400 6.0 Flex Skyy Moore $1,200 2.7

Captain Pick

Travis Kelce, Tight End

Okay... fine. I admit that fading Kelce against the Los Angeles Chargers was a huge mistake. But I won’t make the same mistake twice. Kelce is a beast and should be touted as such. After recording six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday, I expect a slight step down in production against the Rams. But he’ll likely still put up numbers. I mean, he averages 23.5 fantasy points per game. With Mecole Hardman still on injured reserve and Kadarius Toney out, Kelce will still have to do some heavy lifting.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

I’ll keep saying it: Never fade the MVP. In his worst game, he still put up 17 points. And against a defense that allowed Colt McCoy and Andy Dalton to put up 27 points each, I can’t see Mahomes struggling. The offense will keep blazing forward.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

The legend returns. He was taken out of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after Andre Cisco concussed him. Now the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver is back. I don’t think he’ll have a huge game because Kansas City won’t need that. But I think he will be solid enough that rostering him makes sense. I’m confident in Smith-Schuster’s ability to produce. You should be, too.

Running back Cam Akers

Let’s be real: Akers is not a notable running back. But the Rams only have one other — someone by the name of Kyren Williams. And if Bryce Perkins plays at quarterback, I can see Los Angeles running the ball on 30-40 plays. This is the most logical choice I can make.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek

Skowronek is the value play for this game. I could have put Justin Watson in, but I’m not sure that would be the correct move. I have no real justification for this pick — other than he’s been utilized for a few touchdown drives this season.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore

Moore showed me something on Sunday: while he’s not a good punt returner, he can be a good wideout. Sure... he only had 11.3 fantasy points against the Chargers, but he’s still being worked into the offense. Should Kansas City get far enough ahead to take the starters out, Moore will get a good number of looks.

Since joining Arrowhead Pride, this is the hardest lineup I’ve had to put together. The Chiefs could win by 30 — or by three. I really don’t know. But ever since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks ago, Los Angeles has been on a downhill slide. So this is the lineup with which I am most comfortable.

As always... bet responsibly.