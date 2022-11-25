Chiefs vs. Rams final injury report: JuJu Smith-Schuster to return to the lineup

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official injury designations for Sunday’s game:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Chris Lammons CB Concussion FP FP DNP QUEST Juan Thornhill S Calf LP LP DNP QUEST Joe Thuney G Ankle DNP DNP LP QUEST Chris Jones DT NIR/Personal FP FP DNP - Lucas Niang OL Knee FP FP FP - Michael Burton FB Illness FP DNP FP - Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring/Shoulder FP FP FP - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion FP FP FP - Nick Bolton LB Hamstring FP FP FP - Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP -

Rams

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Brian Allen OC Thumb DNP DNP DNP OUT Matthew Stafford QB Concussion/Neck DNP DNP DNP OUT A'Shawn Robinson DT Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Travin Howard LB Hip LP LP DNP OUT Ty Nsekhe OT Ankle DNP DNP DNP QUEST Matt Skura OC Knee LP LP LP QUEST Tyler Higbee TE Knee DNP LP LP QUEST Allen Robinson WR Ankle LP LP LP QUEST Aaron Donald DT Rest FP FP DNP - John Wolford QB Neck LP FP FP -

Some notes

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) will return to the lineup after suffering a concussion in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion), who suffered his head injury the same game, is officially questionable to play after he was held out of practice on Friday.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) is also listed as questionable — but he's trending down — he was held out of practice on Friday after limited workouts the first two days.

Chiefs starting left tackle Joe Thuney returned to a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two days of work, giving him a chance to play on Sunday. Thuney is officially questionable. Head coach Andy Reid said that Thuney did a "nice job."

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not practice all week. He is the only player on the 53-man roster officially listed as out.

As a reminder: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) do not appear on the injury report while they are on injured reserve. They will not play this Sunday.

Offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) has been activated. He now appears on the injury report — and appears to be healthy; he was a full participant all week. Reid was forthcoming in saying that Niang would not start, at least right away.

The Rams have already ruled starting quarterback Matt Stafford (neck) out for Sunday, so it's notable that backup John Wolford (neck) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins could also be in the mix to make the start against the Chiefs — and should that be the case, Reid says the Kansas City will be prepared.

Reid on Perkins: "Well, he's a good player if that's the direction they end up having to go. So, we respect that. We've had a chance to see him play and he's very fast – I think which we know. And he's got a good arm, so we're prepared for that, if that's the case, the best we could."

Center Brian Allen (thumb), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) have all been declared out.

. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) is questionable to play after he missed practice to start the week. Rams starting left tackle Ty Nsekhe is questionable and a game-time decision — though head coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic about his availability, according to reports. Also questionable is wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle).

