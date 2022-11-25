Arrowheadlines: Odell Beckham Jr. continues to have conversations with the Chiefs

The latest

Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Cowboys on Dec. 5, Giants to meet with WR sometime after Thanksgiving, per reports | CBS Sports

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are facing off on Thanksgiving Day in a key NFC East showdown. After, they’ll be doing so again, off the field, as each is set to meet with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to NFL Media. Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. As for the Giants, they still reportedly have yet to nail down a date. Per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, OBJ will also meet with the Buffalo Bills, while conversations with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens continue to happen. Beckham, 30, did pay a visit to the Giants’ facility early last month to check on former teammate Sterling Shepard after Shepard’s ACL tear, but did not meet with anyone in management. This time around, the visit is planned, and what seemed like an improbable reunion with the franchise that selected him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft is now a possibility.

Week 12 NFL game picks: Titans stay hot with win over Bengals; Mike White-led Jets take down Bears | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs 34-14L os Angeles Rams This score assumes Bryce Perkins will start at quarterback for the Rams. If Matthew Stafford plays, give Los Angeles an extra touchdown. The quarterback situation for L.A. feels strangely irrelevant after watching the defensive effort from the mostly-healthy Rams defense over the last two weeks. When Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson start cooking Jalen Ramsey, something isn’t right. EDITOR’S UPDATE: Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Stafford is in the league’s concussion protocol and will not play against the Chiefs.

Thanksgiving 2022: One thing every NFL team can be thankful for this season | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is a cure-all. Too obvious, maybe, but how can Chiefs fans be more thankful for anything else than No. 15, whose chemistry with Travis Kelce and unfazed creativity have Kansas City poised for yet another title run?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes approves of ‘Turducken’ on Thanksgiving | 41 KSHB

Turducken is a turkey stuffed with duck, then stuffed with chicken and later layered in dressing. As part of his Thanksgiving feast, Mahomes had his chefs prepare a Turducken for him. Mahomes gave his review via Twitter, saying “Turducken = ‘fire emojis.’”

Turducken= — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 25, 2022

Around the NFL

Pats’ Hunter Henry disputes overturned TD, says ‘hand was under ball’ | ESPN

“I believe I caught it,” Henry said late Thursday night in the Patriots’ locker room. “He said it hit the ground. But I believe my hand was under the ball. The hand was under the ball, with hitting the ground, that’s what kind of caused it to jump up. “They made the call. Just got to live with it.” On the third-and-goal play from the 6-yard line, quarterback Mac Jones fired a pass near the goal line to Henry, who was covered by Vikings defensive back Chandon Sullivan. Henry had both hands on the ball as he lunged toward the goal line. Officials initially ruled it a touchdown, before overturning the call to an incomplete pass following a lengthy review. A touchdown would have given the Patriots a 30-23 lead midway through the third quarter, assuming a successful point-after attempt. Instead, they settled for a 25-yard field goal by Nick Folk. The Vikings then scored the game’s final 10 points.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons | NFL.com

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Minnesota Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player’s first three seasons. Jefferson entered Minnesota’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots with 4,109 career yards and beat Moss’ three-year total (4,163) in the second quarter. “It means a lot,” Jefferson told reporters after the game of the achievement. “It means that my course of reaching to the Hall of Fame is near. But I’m just going to keep working, doing whatever it takes to make plays for this team. I love this team. I’d do anything for it. When the ball is in the air, it’s mine.”

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time | NFL.com

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s 28-25 win over the Lions and was ruled out after he was carted to the locker room. The initial diagnosis on Miller’s injury is a knee sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller will undergo an MRI, among other tests, to confirm the diagnosis Friday, but will miss some time, Rapoport added. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his postgame news conference that he did not have an update. Miller suffered the injury with just over two minutes remaining in the first half when his leg got caught up under a Detroit offensive lineman. He walked to the sideline under his own power, but was carted away after he emerged from the medical tent.

NFL Week 12 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game | ESPN

Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20 Cowboys What to know: This might be 12 days that shape the Cowboys’ season. After losing to Green Bay in overtime Nov. 13, the Cowboys responded with two wins in four days by beating Minnesota and the New York Giants. They were almost perfect vs. the Vikings and less so against the Giants, but they got to 8-3 and swept their divisional rival. “It was a win,” said Dak Prescott, who rebounded from two first-half interceptions with two second-half touchdowns. “It was a win against a division opponent and sometimes all that matters is the win.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Confident Chiefs talk early successes entering back half of regular season

Yes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid heard all the criticisms and concerns this offseason about how they would sustain a championship pedigree sans Tyreek Hill and others. Fresh off a thrilling 30-27 win over the division rival Los Angeles Chargers, and sitting firmly in the driver’s seat of the AFC West, the Chiefs (8-2) are (briefly) stopping to smell the roses. “It starts off at the top,” Mahomes said when asked about the Chiefs’ success despite overwhelming roster turnover. “If you look at the organization, everybody comes to work with the mindset of how can they make themselves better to make this organization better,” he finished. Mahomes and Company are effectively four games clear of the Los Angeles Chargers in the division standings, positioned to win the AFC West for a seventh consecutive season. “There were some unknowns because we hadn’t been through games with some of the guys,” head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday of his preseason concerns. Among a flurry of offseason decisions, Kansas City decided to part ways with veteran defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, clearing the way for a youth movement in the secondary. “But as (the season) went on, I could see we continue to improve and that we would be okay,” Reid said. Kansas City started four rookie defensive backs in Sunday’s win over Justin Herbert’s Chargers. And despite some early game lapses, Kansas City held Los Angeles to just seven second-half points. “We have good players, a good locker room — coaches that are willing to work,” Reid said of his team’s championship culture. “It’s everybody. It’s not one thing we’re doing. It’s everybody involved.”

A tweet to make you think

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media