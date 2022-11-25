Madden Simulation: Chris Jones or Aaron Donald?

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Chris Jones looked unstoppable, JuJu Smith-Schuster was Patrick Mahomes favorite target and the Kansas City Chiefs defense dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Well, at least that is what happened inside the EA Universe.

Jones wreaked havoc on the Rams’ offensive line all game long. The defensive tackle hurried a throw that cornerback Trent McDuffie intercepted. Jones also sacked John Wolford twice, gaining a lot of attention. Wolford was under pressure from Jones five times, four of which turned into picks.

Jones and fellow star defensive tackle Aaron Donald were the main stars of each other’s defenses. Donald had three tackles for a loss and one sack, while also helping to control the Chiefs' running game.

Wolford might have had 315 passing yards, but the Chiefs' defenders were ballhawks. McDuffie had two interceptions and L’Jarius Sneed and Jaylen Watson each had a pick apiece. The Chiefs' defense was not playing around — especially after halftime. The Rams only scored on a field goal in the second half.

When Smith-Shuster was on the field the entire offense benefited from it.

Nine different Chiefs receivers caught a pass from Mahomes, but it was Smith-Schuster who led the team with eight catches. Smith-Schuster had 118 yards and a touchdown. He was also Mahomes’ favorite target on third down, securing four of his catches and converting the first down.

Final score: Chiefs 34, Rams 20

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 28/38, 292 yards, 2 TD

Jon Wolford 28/43, 315 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Isiah Pacheco 14 att, 18 yards, 2 TD, 1 Fumb

Cam Akers 17 att, 88 yards, 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster 8 rec, 118 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 5 att, 60 yards, 1 TD

Van Jefferson 9 rec, 99 yards, 1 TD

Skyy Moore 3 rec, 22 yards

Nick Bolton 13 total, 6 solo, 2 TFL

Trent McDuffie 8 total, 4 solo, 2 INT

Chris Jones 1 solo, 1 TFL, 2 Sack

In Week 13, the Chiefs are heading to the jungle to take on the Cincinnati Bengals — with kickoff at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.