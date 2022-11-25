NFL Week 12: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 PM Arrowhead Time on Sunday. How should you bet on this matchup — and the other Week 12 AFC West games?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Rams 14.5 Over 44.5 700 Chiefs -14.5 Under 44.5 -1050

The last time these two teams faced off — in Week 11 of 2018 — fans saw one of the highest-scoring games in NFL history. Neither team’s defense decided to take the field, resulting in a 54-51 Rams victory. And I still remember it being one of the most fun games I’ve ever watched. With a 7-5 all-time record against the Rams, the Chiefs are looking to extend their lead. And with how Los Angeles is looking right now, Kansas City just might do it.

With Matthew Stafford out and John Wolford questionable, the Rams signed quarterback Case Cookus to their practice squad on Wednesday. Should Wolford be unable to play, Cookus will be Bryce Perkins’ backup. This is without mentioning that wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain.

The Chiefs aren’t without injuries, however. On Wesdnesday, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was also placed on IR with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney are both questionable — while Mecole Hardman remains on IR. But there is good news: offensive tackle Lucas Niang has been activated to the roster.

Simply because the Los Angeles defense isn’t very good, I expect Kansas City to cover the 14.5-point spread. The only concern I have is garbage-time touchdowns the Rams might score. For that reason, I also expect the Over to hit.

Chiefs (-14.5), Over 44.5, Chiefs Moneyline

Denver Broncos game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Broncos -2 Over 36 -135 Panthers 2 Under 36 115

Under! Under! Under! Bet the Under!

Neither of these teams have any offense to speak of. Unless Sam Darnold is the guy to finally get it done for the Carolina Panthers, this will be an incredibly low-scoring matchup in which the Broncos will barely squeak by with a win.

Did I mention that you should bet the Under?

Broncos (-2.5), Under 36.5, Broncos Moneyline

Las Vegas Raiders game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Raiders 3.5 Over 47.5 165 Seahawks -3.5 Under 47.5 -195

Finally. A week without Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III was truly terrible! The Seattle Seahawks are somehow in playoff contention. I really don’t know how the team is doing it. Just the same, if the Seahawks don’t incinerate the Raiders, there’s a real issue. This really shouldn’t even be a contest.

Seahawks (-3.5), Under 47.5, Seahawks Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chargers -4 Over 48 -195 Cardinals 4 Under 48 165

Can we vote to send the Arizona Cardinals to the XFL? They’re awful — just aggravatingly bad. The Chargers should absolutely demolish them. But weirder things have happened this season, so a loss isn’t out of the question. Still, the logical answer is that Los Angeles will win by 10 or more points.

Chargers (-4.5), Over 47.5, Chargers Moneyline

On paper, the Chiefs should absolutely blow out the Rams. But one can never know what will really happen. That’s why these games have to be played.

As always... bet responsibly.