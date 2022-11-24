Chiefs vs. Rams Thursday injury report: Joe Thuney misses second straight practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Rams

Some notes

Two significant Chiefs players missed the first two practices of the week: starting left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring). If Thuney cannot play, it’s fair to expect that Nick Allegretti, who started Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, will make a spot start next to left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) was limited for the second straight day. We'll see if he is upgraded to a full participant on Friday. Fullback Michael Burton (illness) missed practice on Thursday.

With offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) activated, he now appears on the injury report, and it's a great sign that he was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) were also full participants for both days. All three are trending to be available to the Chiefs on Sunday, though head coach Andy Reid was forthcoming in saying that Niang would not start, at least right away.

As a reminder: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) do not appear on the injury report while they are on injured reserve. They will not play this Sunday.

The Rams have already ruled starting quarterback Matt Stafford (neck) out for Sunday, so it's notable that backup John Wolford (neck) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins could also be in the mix to make the start against the Chiefs.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) was upgraded to a limited participant after missing practice on Wednesday.

