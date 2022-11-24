In Week 12, Chiefs fans think Chris Jones should get a contract extension

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans would like to see defensive tackle Chris Jones get a contract extension.

Chiefs fan confidence

Now that the team has won four consecutive games — and six of its last seven — 99% of Kansas City fans are happy with the team’s direction. Imagine that!

Patrick Mahomes as MVP

It’s not a surprise that 19 of 20 Chiefs fans think quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be named 2022’s Associated Press NFL MVP. It’s likely that many NFL fans across the country feel the same way. But it will — as always — come down to the opinions of the 50 sportswriters and broadcasters from around the country who will vote at the end of the regular season.

Chris Jones contract extension

Kansas City’s star defensive tackle is having himself quite a year — and almost four out of five Chiefs fans would like to see him stick around past the 2023 season.

The best offseason addition

Almost half of Kansas City’s fans think signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was the team’s best offseason addition — but two in five fans voted for rookies Isiah Pacheco and Trent McDuffie.

Best Thanksgiving Day game

Half of NFL fans from all over the country think the NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be Thanksgiving’s best NFL game. Two division rivals with identical 7-3 records? Yes... that ought to be pretty good — as long as the Giants can find enough healthy players to put on the field. Seven New York players have been declared out for the game, while five more were listed as questionable.

The worst Thanksgiving guest

A bit over one in four NFL fans think that loud people who aren’t paying attention to the game on TV ought to go into the kitchen — or maybe just go on home.

