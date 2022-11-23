Chiefs vs. Rams Wednesday injury report: 2 Kansas City players miss to begin week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
Rams
Some notes
- Two significant Chiefs players missed the first practice of the week entirely: starting left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring). They will be worth monitoring as the week carries on.
- Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) was limited, better news than we expected after he was ruled out very quickly in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- With offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) activated, he now appears on the injury report, and it’s a great sign that he was a full participant on Wednesday. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) were also full participants. All three are trending to be available to the Chiefs on Sunday, though head coach Andy Reid was forthcoming in saying that Niang would not start, at least right away.
- As a reminder: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) do not appear on the injury report while they are on injured reserve. They will not play this Sunday.
- The Rams have already ruled starting quarterback Matt Stafford (neck) out for Sunday; Third-year quarterback Bryce Perkins is expected to make the first start of his career.
