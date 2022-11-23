Eric Bieniemy talks Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore

The Kansas City Chiefs head into the holiday week with much to be grateful for after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

The Chiefs have all but solidified their status atop the AFC West after quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce led a comeback late in the fourth quarter in yet another come-from-behind win.

One thing noticeably absent from the game was the gravity-defying plays made by wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had only one catch for 18 yards on the night.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about Valdes-Scantling missing in the game plan — and in response, he eluded to what has been true for a while: with so much talent on one roster, the ball tends to get spread around amongst all of the offensive weapons.

“Receivers, they’re in a situation where they have to depend on someone to help them along. And obviously, the ball just didn’t fall his way,” explained Bieniemy. “And that wasn’t by any design or anything that was constructed that way. But it just happened that way. And guys end up stepping up and making some plays. [Valdes-Scantling] is still very much a part of what we do and how we do it.”

Bieniemy continued to praise Valdes-Scantling, emphasizing the veteran’s work ethic. He was also quick to point out that no one on the team expects to be the star of every single game.

“Those guys understand that hey, at times the ball will find them, at times it doesn’t,” Bieniemy described. “But when it’s all said and done with, these guys understand the most important thing, and that’s about coming away with that alphabet that matters, and that’s the W.”

Developing rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore, who has spent this season on special teams and in the offensive lineup, has seen his share of ups and downs.

Bieniemy is encouraged by Moore’s tenacity.

“He just seemed to persevere through adversity,” lauded Bieniemy. “He’s been struggling at times, but you know what, it never put him in a dark place. We always knew exactly what he can do, he just needed that opportunity to just go out there and shine.”

Bieniemy credits Moore’s ability to focus on the task at hand and eliminate the distractions that can come with the season, especially for a rookie.

“The thing that he did, I thought he did a great job of, was that he didn’t go out there thinking about what he needed to do. He just went out there, reacted and played, and that was fun to watch, and so we’re going to continue to develop these guys.”

A rookie rarely gets the opportunity to learn from a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, and Bieniemy sees that as a chance to emulate the best when the moment arises.

“These guys are having fun, and then on top of that, they got one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” explained Bieniemy. “So they all want to be at their best when given that opportunity to be at their best.”