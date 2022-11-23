 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thanksgiving Day predictions for Week 12

The NFL’s Thanksgiving menu includes three full servings of action.

By SB Nation Staff
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off with the special Thanksgiving Day slate of games.

First, the Buffalo Bills (7-3) play their second consecutive game at Ford Field — but this time, against the Detroit Lions (4-6). Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 10 points.

Then it’s a big NFC East battle as the injury-riddled New York Giants (7-3) travel to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys (7-3). That game will be on FOX (locally on WDAF/4) at 3:30 p.m. DraftKings favors the Cowboys by 10.

Thanksgiving concludes with the New England Patriots (6-4) in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. DraftKings lists the Vikings as 2.5-point favorites.

Here are our picks for Thursday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 93-67-3

Poll

Which team wins Bills (7-3) at Lions (4-6)?

view results
  • 69%
    Bills
    (41 votes)
  • 30%
    Lions
    (18 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3)?

view results
  • 24%
    Giants
    (14 votes)
  • 75%
    Cowboys
    (44 votes)
58 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Vikings (8-2)?

view results
  • 28%
    Patriots
    (17 votes)
  • 71%
    Vikings
    (42 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Total 93-67-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 88 44 0 0.6667
2 2 John Dixon 97 57 1 0.6290
3 5 Nate Christensen 81 51 0 0.6136
4 3 Bryan Stewart 100 63 1 0.6128
5 4 Conner Helm 71 46 0 0.6068
6 8 Stephen Serda 99 64 1 0.6067
7 10 Jared Sapp 98 65 1 0.6006
8 9 Ricko Mendoza 79 53 0 0.5985
9 6 Rocky Magaña 88 59 1 0.5980
10 7 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968
11 12 Pete Sweeney 97 66 1 0.5945
12 13 Talon Graff 96 67 1 0.5884
13 11 Zach Gunter 77 55 0 0.5833
14 17 Price Carter 65 49 0 0.5702
15 14 Kramer Sansone 93 70 1 0.5701
16 16 Matt Stagner 90 70 1 0.5621
17 15 Maurice Elston 71 61 0 0.5379
18 18 Ron Kopp Jr. 85 77 1 0.5245

