AP staff Thanksgiving Day predictions for Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off with the special Thanksgiving Day slate of games.

First, the Buffalo Bills (7-3) play their second consecutive game at Ford Field — but this time, against the Detroit Lions (4-6). Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 10 points.

Then it’s a big NFC East battle as the injury-riddled New York Giants (7-3) travel to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys (7-3). That game will be on FOX (locally on WDAF/4) at 3:30 p.m. DraftKings favors the Cowboys by 10.

Thanksgiving concludes with the New England Patriots (6-4) in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. DraftKings lists the Vikings as 2.5-point favorites.

Here are our picks for Thursday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 93-67-3

Poll Which team wins Bills (7-3) at Lions (4-6)? Bills

Lions vote view results 69% Bills (41 votes)

30% Lions (18 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3)? Giants

Cowboys vote view results 24% Giants (14 votes)

75% Cowboys (44 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Vikings (8-2)? Patriots

Vikings vote view results 28% Patriots (17 votes)

71% Vikings (42 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now