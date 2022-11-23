AP staff Thanksgiving Day predictions for Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off with the special Thanksgiving Day slate of games.
First, the Buffalo Bills (7-3) play their second consecutive game at Ford Field — but this time, against the Detroit Lions (4-6). Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 10 points.
Then it’s a big NFC East battle as the injury-riddled New York Giants (7-3) travel to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys (7-3). That game will be on FOX (locally on WDAF/4) at 3:30 p.m. DraftKings favors the Cowboys by 10.
Thanksgiving concludes with the New England Patriots (6-4) in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. DraftKings lists the Vikings as 2.5-point favorites.
Here are our picks for Thursday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 93-67-3
Poll
Which team wins Bills (7-3) at Lions (4-6)?
-
69%
Bills
-
30%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3)?
-
24%
Giants
-
75%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (6-4) at Vikings (8-2)?
-
28%
Patriots
-
71%
Vikings
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|7-7-2
|Week 2 picks
|8-8-0
|Week 3 picks
|7-9-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 5 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|5-9-0
|Week 7 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 8 picks
|11-3-1
|Week 9 picks
|9-4-0
|Week 10 picks
|6-8-0
|Week 11 picks
|9-5-0
|Total
|93-67-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Dakota Watson
|88
|44
|0
|0.6667
|2
|2
|John Dixon
|97
|57
|1
|0.6290
|3
|5
|Nate Christensen
|81
|51
|0
|0.6136
|4
|3
|Bryan Stewart
|100
|63
|1
|0.6128
|5
|4
|Conner Helm
|71
|46
|0
|0.6068
|6
|8
|Stephen Serda
|99
|64
|1
|0.6067
|7
|10
|Jared Sapp
|98
|65
|1
|0.6006
|8
|9
|Ricko Mendoza
|79
|53
|0
|0.5985
|9
|6
|Rocky Magaña
|88
|59
|1
|0.5980
|10
|7
|Stan Nelson
|37
|25
|0
|0.5968
|11
|12
|Pete Sweeney
|97
|66
|1
|0.5945
|12
|13
|Talon Graff
|96
|67
|1
|0.5884
|13
|11
|Zach Gunter
|77
|55
|0
|0.5833
|14
|17
|Price Carter
|65
|49
|0
|0.5702
|15
|14
|Kramer Sansone
|93
|70
|1
|0.5701
|16
|16
|Matt Stagner
|90
|70
|1
|0.5621
|17
|15
|Maurice Elston
|71
|61
|0
|0.5379
|18
|18
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|85
|77
|1
|0.5245
Loading comments...