Nick Bolton nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The NFL has announced linebacker Nick Bolton as the Kansas City Chiefs’ nomination for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The honor recognizes a player who exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four from each conference) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists are then listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the “NFL Sportsmanship Award category” when players vote in late December.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Art Rooney Sr.

A Kansas City Chiefs player has never won the award, which comes with a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of the winner’s choice. The winner will be named at NFL Honors, which takes place the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII.

