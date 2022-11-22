Week 12 AP NFL Power Rankings: New York teams fall from grace

As I type this, I am currently watching Poland vs. Mexico in the FIFA World Cup. I'll not lie: not a lot has happened. That's kinda how I felt about watching NFL Red Zone on Sunday. Yeah, I was watching the games — but was it necessarily entertaining me? No.

I mean, it doesn’t help when the games In Baltimore and New England combined for a total of 22 points.

The one saving grace for Poland vs. Mexico is the uniform match-up. The white-red-white of Poland vs. the green-white-red is the best uniform matchup I have seen since... well, Sunday night.

The Chiefs’ white-on-white against the Chargers’ powder blue was a thing of beauty.

This week's voters were Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Stan Nelson, Zach Gunter, Price Carter, Connor Helm, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson and myself.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (1st)

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are the greatest tight end-quarterback duo of all time.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (2nd)

The Eagles played just as poorly against the Colts as the Chiefs did — but at least they got out with the win.

3. Buffalo Bills (5th)

At first, it looked like they would struggle with the Browns — but then the Bills remembered who they are — and who the Browns are.

4. Miami Dolphins (3rd)

A team to watch after their bye.

5. Dallas Cowboys (8th)

I feel bad that this team will have to go on the road on Wild Card Weekend.

6. San Francisco 49ers (7th)

Deebo is something else.

7. Baltimore Ravens (6th)

They’re not going to threaten the Chiefs with performances like that.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (9th)

Their all-white uniforms are no way near as nice as the Chiefs’ version.

9. Minnesota Vikings (4th)

This week demonstrated why no one believes in them.

10. Tennessee Titans (10th)

This team is very good at what they do.

11. Seattle Seahawks (13th)

A week off after their German adventure.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14th)

A week off for the Bucs.

13. New England Patriots (15th)

Defense = Elite

Special Teams = Elite

Offense = Well...

14. New York Giants (12th)

The New York bubble is bursting.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (16th)

They left Patrick Mahomes how much time?

16. New York Jets (11th) This week’s biggest faller

They needed to move on from Zach Wilson... like, yesterday.

17. Green Bay Packers (17th)

Season. Over.

18. Washington Commanders (22nd) Tied for this week’s highest riser

Old friend Kendall Fuller got himself an interception.

19. Arizona Cardinals (18th)

Mexico shouldn’t have been made to suffer them.

20. Atlanta Falcons (19th)

Is Corderelle Patterson a Hall-of-Famer?

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (23rd)

For once, the offense pulled their weight. Unfortunately, the defense didn’t.

22. Cleveland Browns (21st)

Jacoby Brissett isn’t it.

23. Los Angeles Rams (20th)

The Chiefs are 14.5 point favorites against the Rams. That says a lot.

24. New Orleans Saints (25th)

What were those uniforms about?

25. Detroit Lions (27th)

Jamaal Williams is a touchdown machine.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (28th)

I was kinda happy the Raiders won, to be honest.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (24th)

It was nice not having to watch them play.

28. Indianapolis Colts (29th)

What is it about this team that continues to annoy contenders?

29. Chicago Bears (26th)

The Bears look capable while also losing. A general manager’s dream.

30. Denver Broncos (30th)

16 points at home against the Raiders. Too funny.

31. Carolina Panthers (31st)

Offensively inept.

32. Houston Texans (32nd)

Davis Mills’ QB rating was 49.7. His time as the starter in Houston is coming to an end.