NFL Power Rankings Week 12 roundup: Chiefs almost the consensus pick

You might call it a “consensus with outliers” — but according to this week’s national power rankings, the Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s best team. We’ll just have to wait for a couple of these folks to come around.

When Patrick Mahomes took the field with 1:46 to play, two timeouts and his team trailing by four points to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, NBC flashed up an absurd graphic stating the Chiefs had — analytically speaking — a 24 percent chance to win the game. It was silly in the moment and downright laughable after Mahomes rolled down the field in five plays, before connecting on a third touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in a 30-27 win at SoFi Stadium. Kelce, 33, is having one of his finest seasons and he’s been especially unstoppable in front of the biggest audiences: Eight of his league-leading 11 TDs have come in primetime games.

— Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 1

What/who is underachieving? Special teams

The Chiefs are among the best in the kicking game year in and year out — but not so much this season. They’ve struggled with returns, in particular, with a fumbled punt return being the biggest play in one of their two losses. Harrison Butker also has been inconsistent with a field goal rate of 72.7%, which would be the lowest of his six-year career if the season ended today.

— Adam Teicher

The Athletic: 1

(unchanged from 1)

Thankful for: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

It’s easy because it’s true. They’re the reason it felt like a fait accompli that the Chiefs would score the go-ahead touchdown when they got the ball on their own 25-yard line down four points with 1:46 to go Sunday night — and it only ended up taking them six plays to get it done. Kelce has already tied his career high with 11 receiving touchdowns and is on track to set a career-high in receiving yards. Though Kelce has now passed Rob Gronkowski for the No. 5 spot in receiving yards among tight ends (and is 101 yards away from passing Shannon Sharpe for No. 4), he and Mahomes are still quite a bit away from catching up to the Gronkowski-Tom Brady duo for touchdown receptions. Kelce has caught 45 touchdowns from Mahomes in the regular season, 56 including the playoffs. Gronkowski had 90 regular-season touchdown receptions from Brady, 105 including the playoffs.

— Bo Wulf

If there is anything to worry about, it’s the pass rush at times and the coverage on the back end. They have to improve in those areas.

— Pete Prisco

Editor’s note: Before you accuse Prisco of failing to appreciate the Chiefs, you should be aware of what he said about them in the article’s introduction: “As 8-2, the Chiefs sit atop my Power Rankings and have that Super Bowl look again. Reid is a great coach, Mahomes is a great quarterback and tight end Travis Kelce might be the best to ever play the position. He had three touchdown catches against the Chargers, including the game-winner in the final minute.”

Patrick Mahomes probably won his second NFL MVP award on Sunday night. Driving the Chiefs down in the final 1:46 for a game-winning touchdown to Travis Kelce was masterful. There’s a long way to go but nobody is catching Mahomes unless something weird happens or he gets injured.

— Frank Schwab

The Sporting News: 2

The Chiefs needed a lot of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to outlast the Chargers but per usual they had too much time offensively at the end of the game to be denied. The Chiefs are looking [like] everyone’s new Super Bowl pick now.

— Vinnie Iyer

Editor’s note: To be clear, “everyone” apparently doesn't include Iyer himself. He has the Philadelphia Eagles ranked No. 1.

USA Today: 3

The NFL’s top-ranked offense continues its fascinating evolution. Travis Kelce’s 33rd career game with at least 100 receiving yards is a new league record for tight ends, breaking Rob Gronkowski’s mark. Meanwhile, rookie RB Isiah Pacheco also hit the century mark on the ground for the first time Sunday, churning out yards with his signature hard-running style.

— Nate Davis

Editor’s note: For those keeping score at home: Davis has the Eagles at No. 1 and the Buffalo Bills at No. 2.

Mile High Report: 1

We can’t be too surprised that it’s the Chiefs that are the ones looking like Super Bowl favorites at the moment. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce look like the most horrifying duo in the league, and the defense is doing alright too, I guess.

— Ross Allen