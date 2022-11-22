Share All sharing options for: Rams in desperation mode as they head to Arrowhead to play Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-7) enter their Week 12 matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on completely opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Chiefs are winners of four straight, having beaten the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams, on the other hand, have been defeated in four straight games, with losses to the 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

When the NFL schedule was announced in the offseason, the reigning Super Bowl champions visiting Arrowhead had been among the most anticipated games of the season. But now that the game is here, that is far from the case; the Rams are likely to be the first reigning Super Bowl winners since the 2017 Denver Broncos to miss the playoffs. At the time of this writing, the Chiefs are 14.5-point favorites in the Week 12 game.

Both teams enter the game with health concerns.

The Chiefs are waiting for the returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and special teams ace Chris Lammons, who both missed the last game in the concussion protocol. But there are now additional questions about safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain), among others. The Chiefs could possibly be without all four players against the Rams.

The Rams are already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is on injured reserve due to his own high-ankle issue, but there are now major concerns about quarterback Matt Stafford, who had concussion symptoms in two of the last three weeks. With backup John Wolford missing last week’s game due to a neck injury, Los Angeles is staring down the possibility of 2020 undrafted quarterback Bryce Perkins vs. MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes.