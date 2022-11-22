Chiefs defeat Rams 26-10 in Week 12

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs were expected to defeat the Los Angeles Rams by at least two touchdowns in their Week 12 matchup — and that’s what they did in a 26-10 victory on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Through the first half, the Chiefs were dominating the Rams statistically, but led only 13-3 after rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore muffed a punt — and Los Angeles fooled Kansas City with a fake punt near the end of the second quarter.

In the second half, the Chiefs added a touchdown and two field goals — two of them following fourth-quarter interceptions of the Rams’ quarterback Bryce Perkins — while the defense held Los Angeles to a single score.

The team’s fifth consecutive victory put them at 9-2 on the season — and maintained their hold on both the AFC West and the conference.