From the Editors Show: The Chiefs' defense is better than the numbers show

The Chiefs' defense is better than the stats show

John: “I continue to be surprised by how well the defense is playing — even though they aren’t putting up the stats to show it... The defense just seems to be better this season than the numbers really show them to be. They are down in the low twenties in points allowed–and I think even lower than that in yards allowed... The defense just keeps making plays in key moments and that was on display on Sunday night. It was a rough start — but in the second half they figured out how to keep getting the Chargers off the field. I just think this might be the best Steve Spagnuolo defense in Kansas City — but the stats don’t always show it.”

Pete: “In some of the dominating performances, the Chiefs have had this season they’ve still given up points. The defense continues to make timely plays, and most of that starts with Chris Jones. Micah Parsons has been phenomenal this year, but Chris Jones is right in the conversation with him when it comes to Defensive Player of the Year... Nick Bolton has become so important for this team trying to set up the young guys and making key plays down the stretch. Willie Gay got a beautiful untouched sack against the Chargers. The Chiefs' defense has 32 sacks through 10 games this season, when they had 31 all of last year. The pressure on the quarterback has been there — and a lot of it has to do with Chris Jones. The Chiefs' defensive line has looked as good as it has in the last several years.”

Harrison Butker is back

John: “Harrison Butker is officially back! Obviously, the extra point stuff has been an issue over the last few years, but he finally looked like he’s back at 100%. Everything on Sunday night was right down the middle — and there was no question about whether or not he could make those kicks. This was something I was really starting to get worried about down the stretch and into the postseason.”

Pete: “He’s told us recently that he still wasn’t 100%. Last night was the first time he’s looked 100% this season. When he was lining up for the kicks on Sunday night I just feel like he was looking more confident than he has in recent weeks... I’m curious to go into the locker room this week and ask him if he’s finally back to full health. I think it was key to have that 33-yard field goal early for him on Sunday to get his confidence up, then he’s drilling them the rest of the game. If Butker struggles at all in this game the Chiefs lose.”

