AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season concludes with the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) from Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the 49ers are favored by 10 points.

The 49ers are coming off their 22-16 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, while the Cardinals arrive in Mexico limping from a 27-17 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams a week ago. Led by wideout Deebo Samuel and new running back Christian McCaffey, the ninth-ranked San Francisco offense will likely shine against the 30th-ranked Arizona defense. Meanwhile, Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. If he can’t go, longtime NFL backup Colt McCoy will get the start, hoping Arizona’s star wideout DeAndre Hopkins will be ready for the game.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 92-67-3

Poll Which team wins 49ers (5-4) at Cardinals (4-6)? 49ers

Cardinals vote view results 87% 49ers (49 votes)

12% Cardinals (7 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (3-7) at Ravens (6-3)? This poll is closed 6% Panthers (33 votes)

93% Ravens (497 votes) 530 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (3-7) at Falcons (4-6)? This poll is closed 65% Bears (351 votes)

34% Falcons (182 votes) 533 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (3-6) at Bills (6-3)? This poll is closed 21% Browns (113 votes)

78% Bills (424 votes) 537 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (3-6) at Giants (7-2)? This poll is closed 12% Lions (66 votes)

87% Giants (462 votes) 528 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (6-3) at Patriots (5-4)? This poll is closed 57% Jets (300 votes)

42% Patriots (218 votes) 518 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (8-1) at Colts (4-5-1)? This poll is closed 81% Eagles (421 votes)

18% Colts (93 votes) 514 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (3-6) at Saints (3-7)? This poll is closed 38% Rams (202 votes)

61% Saints (317 votes) 519 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (5-5) at Texans (1-7-1)? This poll is closed 90% Commanders (459 votes)

9% Texans (48 votes) 507 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (2-7) at Broncos (3-6)? This poll is closed 46% Raiders (238 votes)

53% Broncos (279 votes) 517 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (6-3) at Vikings (8-1)? This poll is closed 25% Cowboys (137 votes)

74% Vikings (403 votes) 540 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (5-4) at Steelers (3-6)? This poll is closed 65% Bengals (341 votes)

34% Steelers (176 votes) 517 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (6-3) at Packers (4-6)? This poll is closed 52% Titans (71 votes)

47% Packers (64 votes) 135 votes total Vote Now