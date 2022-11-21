 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 11

Week 11 concludes with the 49ers and Cardinals in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Week 11 of the NFL season concludes with the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) from Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the 49ers are favored by 10 points.

The 49ers are coming off their 22-16 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, while the Cardinals arrive in Mexico limping from a 27-17 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams a week ago. Led by wideout Deebo Samuel and new running back Christian McCaffey, the ninth-ranked San Francisco offense will likely shine against the 30th-ranked Arizona defense. Meanwhile, Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. If he can’t go, longtime NFL backup Colt McCoy will get the start, hoping Arizona’s star wideout DeAndre Hopkins will be ready for the game.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 92-67-3

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (5-4) at Cardinals (4-6)?

view results
  • 87%
    49ers
    (49 votes)
  • 12%
    Cardinals
    (7 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

