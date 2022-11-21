10 things overheard during the Chiefs’ victory against the Chargers

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to go 8-2 on the season. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.
- “Imagine how much preseason Super Bowl buzz the Chargers will get if they ever happen to make the playoffs in one of these years!”
- “I dunno. Maybe try putting Derwin James Senior on Kelce?”
- “It’s funny how the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills had more fans in Detroit than the Chargers have in their own damn stadium.”
- “Seriously, when they spent $5 billion on this place, maybe they should’ve also bought some fans.”
- “Uh oh! Looks like the Jersey mob called in a hit on Toney’s hamstring.”
- “Fonzie is here to see Patrick Mahomes. Potsie is here to see Justin Herbert.”
- “I hope Clark Hunt has fun in Qatar — but if he gets any ideas about banning beer sales at Arrowhead, we’ve got a problem.”
- “Do you think Kelce’s Deion Sanders impression could extend to him returning punts?”
- “Must be weird for Herbert to see Jaylen Watson in person... after having seen him in his nightmares for the past two months.”
- “As we sit down at the table on Thursday, let’s remember what we’re thankful for: we still have two games against the Broncos!”
Loading comments...