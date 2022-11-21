Chiefs open as 14-point favorites over the Rams in Week 12

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 12 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 14-point favorite in the game.

In Week 11, the Chiefs — now 8-2 for the season, leading both the AFC West and the AFC — opened as 6.5-point road favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, winning that game 30-27. The 3-7 Rams are coming off a 27-20 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The last time these two teams met was in Week 11 of 2018. In a Monday Night Football game that was moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca, they played what became the third-highest-scoring game in NFL history. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 54-51 as quarterback Patrick Mahomes became only the second quarterback to throw six touchdowns and three interceptions in a single game — repeating a feat accomplished by Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson in 1964.

In the 2018 game, Mahomes faced Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff. But before the 2021 season, the Rams traded Goff and a handful of draft picks to the Detroit Lions for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who then led the team to its Super Bowl LVI victory.

The matchup between Mahomes and Stafford in Week 12 was thought to be one of the best quarterback matchups of the season — but now it’s not clear whether Stafford will even be available to play after suffering a concussion during Sunday’s loss in New Orleans.